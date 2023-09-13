Republican Rep. Steve Womack from Arkansas says he will seek reelection next year

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Republican U.S. Rep. Steve Womack of Arkansas said Wednesday he will seek reelection to Congress for an eighth term next year.

Womack, who was first elected to Congress in 2010, announced he will seek another term representing the 3rd Congressional District in northwest Arkansas.

“Fighting to combat this Administration’s far-left agenda, supporting our nation’s military, and serving the needs of my constituents will be my priorities for the next Congress,” Womack said in a statement. “I am uniquely positioned to make a true difference in Washington. I remain committed to restoring conservative values -- American values that make our nation the greatest in the world.”

Womack is a former chairman of the House Budget Committee. He now chairs the House Appropriations Committee’s subcommittee on financial services and general government.

Before he was elected to Congress, Womack had served as mayor of Rogers in northwest Arkansas for 12 years. All four of Arkansas’ U.S. House members and its two senators are Republican.