FILE - An Amazon Prime logo appears on the side of a delivery van as it departs an Amazon Warehouse location in Dedham, Mass., Oct. 1, 2020. Amazon Prime Day kicks off on Tuesday, July 11, 2023. And, once again, experts are warning consumers of scams. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)
Amazon Prime Day
File - A customer uses an ATM at a Bank of America location in San Francisco, Monday, April 24, 2023. Bank of America is being ordered to pay more than $100 million to customers for double-dipping on some fees imposed on customers, withholding reward bonuses explicitly promised to credit card customers, and misappropriating sensitive personal information to open accounts without customer knowledge or authorization. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)
Bank of America fined
File - Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella arrives at the Phillip Burton Federal Building and U.S. Courthouse, in San Francisco, on Wednesday, June 28, 2023. A judge handed Microsoft a big victory on Tuesday, declining to stop its $69 billion takeover of video game maker Activision Blizzard. (AP Photo/Noah Berger, File)
Microsoft Activision Blizzard
Ukraine's Elina Svitolina celebrates after beating Poland's Iga Swiatek to win their women's singles match on day nine of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Tuesday, July 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
Wimbledon
This May 19, 2019 photo provided by Dr. John Jones shows Mikala Jones at Surf Ranch in Lemoore, Calif., holding a surfboard his brother Daniel Jones made using material from the agave plant. Mikala Jones, a Hawaii surfer known for shooting awe-inspiring photos and videos from the inside of barreling waves, has died at the age of 44 after a surfing accident in Indonesia. (Dr. John Jones via AP)
Mikala Jones dies in surfing accident
Sports

MLB experimenting with pearl white baseballs to rid sticky stuff problem

FILE - A rain-covered MLB logo is seen at Fenway Park before Game 1 of the World Series baseball game between the Boston Red Sox and the Los Angeles Dodgers, Oct. 23, 2018, in Boston. Seventeen former Major League Baseball scouts who say they were discriminated against because of their age sued the league, its teams and Commissioner Rob Manfred on Wednesday, June 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)

FILE - A rain-covered MLB logo is seen at Fenway Park before Game 1 of the World Series baseball game between the Boston Red Sox and the Los Angeles Dodgers, Oct. 23, 2018, in Boston. Seventeen former Major League Baseball scouts who say they were discriminated against because of their age sued the league, its teams and Commissioner Rob Manfred on Wednesday, June 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)

ASSOCIATED PRESS

By RONALD BLUM
 
Share

SEATTLE (AP) — Pristine white baseballs that would not require rubbing are under consideration by Major League Baseball as a way to solve the issue of pitchers using sticky substances for better grip.

“We continue to work with the people at Dow Chemical on developing a tacky ball,” Commissioner Ron Manfred told the Baseball Writers’ Association of America on Tuesday. “It would literally eliminate all — well, not all — but many of the variables in the current process. It would come out of a sealed foil pouch at the ballpark. No individual mudding.”

MLB executive vice president Morgan Sword said the balls were tested in the first half of this season in the Double-A Southern League. The balls would retain colored stitches.

Other news
MLB Commissioner, Robert Manfred, speaks during a press conference during a workout day ahead of the MLB London Series Match between the St. Louis Cardinals and Chicago Cubs at the London Stadium, London, Friday June 23, 2023. (Zac Goodwin/PA via AP)
Atlanta’s Truist Park and Chicago’s Wrigley Field under consideration for MLB All-Star Games
The Atlanta Braves and Chicago Cubs are under consideration for upcoming All-Star Games. Next year’s game is scheduled for the Texas Rangers’ Globe Life Field in Arlington, and the 2026 game will be at Philadelphia’s Citizens Bank Park.
MLB Commissioner, Robert Manfred, speaks during a press conference during a workout day ahead of the MLB London Series Match between the St. Louis Cardinals and Chicago Cubs at the London Stadium, London, Friday June 23, 2023. (Zac Goodwin/PA via AP)
MLB open to consider increasing time on pitch clock in postseason
Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred will consider increasing time on the pitch clock for the postseason but is reluctant to adjust an innovation the sport considers a great success.
MLB Commissioner, Robert Manfred, speaks during a press conference during a workout day ahead of the MLB London Series Match between the St. Louis Cardinals and Chicago Cubs at the London Stadium, London, Friday June 23, 2023. (Zac Goodwin/PA via AP)
Oakland Athletics start the process of applying to MLB for a move to Las Vegas
The Oakland Athletics have started the process of applying to Major League Baseball to move to Las Vegas.
Arizona Diamondbacks' Corbin Carroll smiles after his home run against the New York Mets during the first inning of a baseball game Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Darryl Webb)
With player stylists and Gucci collabs, MLB eyes a fresh look with younger fans
Major League Baseball’s quest for the crown of cool will be on display Tuesday when its top players strut down a red carpet show at Seattle’s famous Pike Place Market ahead of the All-Star Game.

“Like everything in baseball, when you inch towards a solution, you figure out another problem,” Manfred said. “The baseball, if we get there with the Dow people, would be a pearl, right? A pure white baseball. I think if you take hitters and pitchers out front here and ask ‘em what they think of a pure white baseball, you’re going to find out that it’s a pretty controversial topic. So not only do we have the science that we’re continuing to work on but we’re going to have to get over that sort of policy issue of: Is a pure white baseball a good thing?”

Five pitchers have been suspended for 10 games each since MLB began its crackdown on banned grip substances in June 2021 by instituting regular inspections by umpires.

Seattle’s Hector Santiago and Arizona’s Caleb Smith served suspensions in 2021 and three were disciplined this season: the Mets’ Max Scherzer, the Yankees’ Domingo Germán on May 17 and the Mets’ Drew Smith on June 14.

“The suspensions that we have had would fall into the category of clear-to-egregious violations,” Manfred said. “I understand that feeling someone’s hand is inherently subjective. I think this is an area where umpires, again, with a difficult topic, have shown great judgment and discretion. I think gray areas, players have definitely been given the benefit of the doubt.”

Baseballs currently are rubbed with mud to make them less slick. MLB standardized rubbing procedures among the 30 teams last year.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports