Business

How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday, 9/6/2023

By The Associated Press
 
Stocks fell on Wall Street, continuing a weak stretch on this holiday-shortened week.

The S&P 500 fell 0.7% Wednesday. The Dow fell 198 points, or 0.6%, and the Nasdaq composite gave back 1.1%. Declines in several big technology stocks, including Apple, weighed on the market.

Treasury yields rose following data showing the U.S. services sector remains strong. Roku rose after saying it would cut 10% of its staff. The company also raised its forecast for quarterly revenue.

On Wednesday:

Other news
FILE - Sportscaster Bryant Gumbel speaks on stage at HBO 2015 Winter TCA in Pasadena, Calif., Jan. 8, 2015. Gumbel's “Real Sports” newsmagazine on HBO will end its run after 29 years on the air, the network said on Wednesday. The show has been like a “60 Minutes” of sports, taking a look at social and economic issues beyond the games, and has won 37 Sports Emmy Awards. Gumbel, 74, won a lifetime achievement award at the Sports Emmys earlier this year. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)
Bryant Gumbel’s ‘Real Sports,’ HBO’s longest-running show, will end after 29 seasons
Larry Keith, CEO of ENTEK, points out one of the features in the artist's rendering of the new lithium battery separators plant to Gov. Eric Holcomb during the groundbreaking ceremony for the plant on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023 in Vigo County Industrial Park II near Terre Haute, Ind. (Joseph C. Garza/The Tribune-Star via AP)
Battery parts maker Entek breaks ground on $1.5B manufacturing campus in western Indiana
FILE - The Google logo is displayed at their offices, Nov. 1, 2018, in London. In a letter, Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023, children’s advocacy groups including Fairplay and Common Sense Media asked the Federal Trade Commission to investigate Google, saying the tech giant serves personalized ads to kids on YouTube despite federal law prohibiting the practice. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant, File)
Google reaches tentative settlement with 36 states and DC over alleged app store monopoly

The S&P 500 fell 31.35 points, or 0.7%, to 4,465.48.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 198.78 points, or 0.6%, to 34,443.19.

The Nasdaq composite fell 148.48 points, or 1.1%, to 13,872.47.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 6.17 points, or 0.3%, to 1,874.28.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 50.29 points, or 1.1%.

The Dow is down 394.52 points, or 1.1%.

The Nasdaq is down 159.34 points, or 1.1%.

The Russell 2000 is down 46.54 points, or 2.4%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 625.98 points, or 16.3%.

The Dow is up 1,295.94 points, or 3.9%.

The Nasdaq is up 3,405.99 points, or 32.5%.

The Russell 2000 is up 113.04 points, or 6.4%.