McCarthy’s out
Hunter Biden
Charlotte Sena found
FEMA emergency alert test
Powerball jackpot
Business

How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday, 10/03/2023

By The Associated Press
 
Share

Wall Street tumbled as it focused on the downside of a surprisingly strong job market.

The S&P 500 lost 1.4% Tuesday. The Dow fell 430 points and wiped out the last of its gains for the year so far. The Nasdaq composite led the market lower with a 1.9% drop as Big Tech stocks were among the market’s biggest losers.

Stocks fell after a report showed U.S. employers have many more job openings than expected. That raised expectations for interest rates to stay high, and the 10-year Treasury yield hit its highest level since 2007.

On Tuesday:

Other news
FILE - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration campus in Silver Spring, Md., is photographed on Oct. 14, 2015. On Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023, U.S. regulators authorized another option for fall COVID-19 vaccination - updated shots made by Novavax. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)
US adds another option for fall COVID vaccination with updated Novavax shots
FILE - A United Airlines Boeing 787 approaches for landing in Lisbon, Sept. 2, 2023, with the setting moon in the background. United Airlines is making its second massive order of new planes in less than a year, more than 100 in all, as the carrier renews its fleet. The most recent order announced Tuesday, Oct. 3, will include 50 Boeing 787-9s for delivery between 2028 through 2031, and 60 Airbus A321neos for delivery between 2028 and 2030. (AP Photo/Armando Franca, File)
United Airlines makes 2nd large order for new planes in less than a year as it renews its fleet
FILE - Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., speaks during the Senate Committee on Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs hearing at Capitol Hill in Washington, April 27, 2023. The Supreme Court on Tuesday seemed likely to preserve the work of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau against a conservative-led challenge. The CFPB case is one of several major challenges to federal regulatory agencies on the docket this term for a court that has for more than a decade been open to limits on their operations. The CFPB, the brainchild of Warren, has long been opposed by Republicans and their financial backers. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File )
The Supreme Court seems likely to side with the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau

The S&P 500 fell 58.94 points, or 1.4%, to 4,229.45.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 430.97 points, or 1.3%, to 33,002.38.

The Nasdaq composite fell 248.31 points, or 1.9%, to 13,059.47

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 29.66 points, or 1.7% to 1,727.15.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 58.60 points, or 1.4%.

The Dow is down 505.12 points, or 1.5%.

The Nasdaq is down 159.86 points, or 1.2%

The Russell 2000 is down 57.95 points, or 3.2%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 389.95 points, or 10.2%.

The Dow is down 144.87 points, or 0.4%.

The Nasdaq is up 2,592.98 points, or 24.8%

The Russell 2000 is down 34.09 points, or 1.9%.