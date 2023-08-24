Pumpkin Spice Latte turns 20
Prigozhin’s presumed death
FIFA investigation
Trump to surrender in Georgia
Top Republican debate moments
Business

How major US stock indexes fared Thursday, 8/24/2023

By The Associated Press
 
Share

Wall Street closed lower, despite a blowout profit report from Nvidia, as bond yields rose ahead of a highly anticipated speech from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell.

The S&P 500 fell 1.3% Thursday after erasing an earlier gain. The index is still a touch higher for the week. The Dow fell 373 points, and the Nasdaq lost 1.9%.

Nvidia ended slightly higher after its profit report topped high expectations and raised hopes that this year’s frenzy around artificial-intelligence technology isn’t just hype. But the rest of the stock market was weaker as rising Treasury yields cranked up the pressure.

On Thursday:

Other news
FILE - This Oct. 4, 2007 file photo shows Tim Mapes, chief of staff to Illinois House Speaker Madigan at the Illinois State Capitol in Springfield, Ill. A federal prosecutor has told jurors that evidence would show the former chief of staff lied to a grand jury to protect his boss. That assertion came during opening statements at the perjury and obstruction of justice trial in Chicago of Tim Mapes. He served for almost two decades as Madigan’s chief of staff. (AP Photo/Seth Perlman, File)
Jury convicts ex-chief of staff of lying to protect his boss, former Illinois House speaker Madigan
FILE - The Diablo Canyon Nuclear Power Plant is seen on June 1, 2023, in Avila Beach, Calif. A California judge on Thursday, Aug. 24, is rejecting an environmental group's lawsuit that sought to block the state's largest utility from seeking to extend the operating life of the Diablo Canyon Nuclear Power Plant. Friends of the Earth sued in state Superior Court in April, hoping to derail a proposal to extend the federal licenses of the twin-domed plant for at least five years. (Laura Dickinson/The Tribune via AP, File)
Environmental group suffers setback in legal fight to close California’s last nuclear power plant
England's goalkeeper Mary Earps applauds after receiving the Golden Glove award for the tournament's best goalkeeper, at the end of the Women's World Cup soccer final between Spain and England at Stadium Australia in Sydney, Australia, Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023. Spain won 1-0. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
Nike to sell replicas of England goalkeeper Mary Earps’ jersey after facing backlash in UK

The S&P 500 fell 59.70 points, or 1.3%, to 4,736.31.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 373.56 points, or 1.1%, to 34,099.42.

The Nasdaq composite fell 257.06 points, or 1.9%, to 13,463.97.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 23.75 points, or 1.3%, to 1,846.28.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 6.60 points, or 0.2%.

The Dow is down 401.24 points, or 1.2%.

The Nasdaq is up 173.20 points, or 1.3%.

The Russell 2000 is down 13.14 points, or 0.7%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 536.81 points, or 14%.

The Dow is up 952.17 points, or 2.9%.

The Nasdaq is up 2,997.49 points, or 28.6%.

The Russell 2000 is up 85.03 points, or 4.8%.