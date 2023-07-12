Stock market today: Asian shares are mixed ahead of an update on US consumer prices

FILE - Disgraced former sports doctor Larry Nassar appears in court for a plea hearing, Nov. 22, 2017, in Lansing, Mich. Nassar was stabbed Sunday, July 9, 2023, in his cell at a federal penitentiary in Florida, out of view of surveillance cameras pointed at common areas and corridors. It’s the second time the ex-U.S. women’s gymnastics team doctor has been assaulted in federal custody while serving decades in prison for sexually abusing athletes. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)
Details of Larry Nassar stabbing emerge
Emergency workers help passengers with their bags while disembarking a supplemental train after their Amtrak train derailed near Union Station on Tuesday, July 11, 2023 in Washington. Two Amtrak train cars derailed, but upright, inside a tunnel near Union Station. D.C. Fire and EMS evaluated one passenger and no other injuries have been reported. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Amtrak derailment in Washington DC
Police and emergency vehicles are staged at Caesars Palace hotel-casino Tuesday, July 11, 2023, in Las Vegas. A man has taken a woman hostage inside the Caesars Palace Hotel & Casino, Las Vegas police said Tuesday. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Hostage freed after standoff at Vegas hotel
This May 19, 2019 photo provided by Dr. John Jones shows Mikala Jones at Surf Ranch in Lemoore, Calif., holding a surfboard his brother Daniel Jones made using material from the agave plant. Mikala Jones, a Hawaii surfer known for shooting awe-inspiring photos and videos from the inside of barreling waves, has died at the age of 44 after a surfing accident in Indonesia. (Dr. John Jones via AP)
Mikala Jones dies in surfing accident
This photo provided by Samsung C&T Corp. shows giant panda Ai Bao and her twin cubs at an amusement park in Yongin, South Korea, Friday, July 7, 2023. Ai Bao gave birth to the cubs, both female, last Friday at the Everland theme park near Seoul, the park’s operator, Samsung C&T resort group, said in a statement Tuesday. (Samsung C&T Corp. via AP)
Giant panda twins born in South Korea
Business

Stock market today: Asian shares are mixed ahead of an update on US consumer prices

Currency traders work at the foreign exchange dealing room of the KEB Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, July 12, 2023. Asian shares were mostly higher on Wednesday after stocks advanced on Wall Street as investors awaited an update on U.S. inflation that will hopefully show a smaller increase in pain for everyone. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)
1 of 4 | 

Currency traders work at the foreign exchange dealing room of the KEB Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, July 12, 2023. Asian shares were mostly higher on Wednesday after stocks advanced on Wall Street as investors awaited an update on U.S. inflation that will hopefully show a smaller increase in pain for everyone. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
A currency trader watches monitors in front of screens showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI), top left, and the foreign exchange rate between U.S. dollar and South Korean won at the foreign exchange dealing room of the KEB Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, July 12, 2023. Asian shares were mostly higher on Wednesday after stocks advanced on Wall Street as investors awaited an update on U.S. inflation that will hopefully show a smaller increase in pain for everyone.(AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)
2 of 4 | 

A currency trader watches monitors in front of screens showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI), top left, and the foreign exchange rate between U.S. dollar and South Korean won at the foreign exchange dealing room of the KEB Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, July 12, 2023. Asian shares were mostly higher on Wednesday after stocks advanced on Wall Street as investors awaited an update on U.S. inflation that will hopefully show a smaller increase in pain for everyone.(AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
A currency trader passes by screens showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI), top center, and the foreign exchange rate between U.S. dollar and South Korean won, top right, at the foreign exchange dealing room of the KEB Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, July 12, 2023. Asian shares were mostly higher on Wednesday after stocks advanced on Wall Street as investors awaited an update on U.S. inflation that will hopefully show a smaller increase in pain for everyone.(AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)
3 of 4 | 

A currency trader passes by screens showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI), top center, and the foreign exchange rate between U.S. dollar and South Korean won, top right, at the foreign exchange dealing room of the KEB Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, July 12, 2023. Asian shares were mostly higher on Wednesday after stocks advanced on Wall Street as investors awaited an update on U.S. inflation that will hopefully show a smaller increase in pain for everyone.(AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
People pass the front of the New York Stock Exchange in New York, Tuesday, March 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Peter Morgan
4 of 4 | 

People pass the front of the New York Stock Exchange in New York, Tuesday, March 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Peter Morgan

ASSOCIATED PRESS
By ELAINE KURTENBACH
 
Share

BANGKOK (AP) — Asian shares were mixed Wednesday after stocks advanced on Wall Street ahead of an update on U.S. inflation that investors hope will show a smaller increase in pain for everyone.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index jumped 0.9% to 18,827.66 and the S&P/ASX 200 in Australia added 0.4% to 7,135.70. In Seoul, the Kospi rose 0.5% to 2,574.72.

Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 dropped 0.8% to 31,943.93 after North Korea launched a long-range ballistic missile toward its eastern waters Wednesday, two days after the North threatened “shocking” consequences to protest what it called provocative U.S. reconnaissance activity near its territory.

Other news
FILE - In this picture provided by Swedish Coast Guard, a leak from Nord Stream 2 is seen, on Sept. 28, 2022. Investigators found traces of subsea explosives in samples taken from a boat that has been one aspect of a probe into the sabotage of the Nord Stream gas pipelines under the Baltic Sea last year, European diplomats have told the U.N. Security Council. (Swedish Coast Guard via AP, File)
Traces of explosives were found in a yacht in the Nord Stream sabotage investigation, diplomats say
European diplomats have told the United Nations Security Council that investigators found traces of subsea explosives in samples taken from a yacht.
FILE - Serbian spy chief Aleksandar Vulin listens during a press conference of Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, in Belgrade, Serbia, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. Serbia’s President Aleksandar Vucic says the real reason why the country’s intelligence agency chief is facing U.S. sanctions is his position toward Russia and not corruption allegations. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic, File)
Serbian president says the real reason for US sanctions against Serbian spy chief is his Russia ties
Serbia’s President Aleksandar Vucic says the real reason why the country’s intelligence chief is facing U.S. sanctions is his position toward Russia and not corruption allegations.
A presenter talks about Microsoft in the Information Age during the World Artificial Intelligence Conference in Shanghai, Thursday, July 6, 2023. A China-based hacking group has breached email accounts linked to government agencies in Western Europe, Microsoft Corp. said in a blog post published Tuesday, July 11. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)
China-based hackers breached Western European government email accounts, Microsoft says
A China-based hacking group has broken into email accounts linked to government agencies in Western Europe, Microsoft Corp. said this week.
Candelaria Cabrera, a 12-year-old player with the Huracán de Chabas female team, controls the ball during a soccer match against Alumni in Arequito, Santa Fe province, Argentina, Monday, June 19, 2023. In 2018 when she was seven, Candelaria was the only girl playing in a boys league. After a regional sports regulation forbid mixed teams in youth divisions, she and her family had to fight for her right to keep playing. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)
Argentina turns its attention to youth divisions in search of a Messi-like player in women’s soccer
Candelaria Cabrera was the only girl playing in a boys league where she lives in Argentina back in 2018.

The Shanghai Composite index sank 0.8% to 3,196.13. Shares rose in Taiwan but fell in India.

Bangkok’s SET index rose 0.4% after Thailand’s state Election Commission said the top candidate to become the country’s next prime minister, Move Forward Party leader Pita Limjaroenrat, may have violated the election law. It referred his case to the Constitutional Court. The decision Pita could be suspended from his duties as a Member of Parliament pending a ruling bit does not rule out Parliament nominating him to become prime minister.

The futures for the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average were little changed. On Tuesday, the S&P 500 rose 0.7%, the Dow gained 0.9% and the Nasdaq composite added 0.5% to 13,760.70.

Activision Blizzard jumped 10% for one of the market’s larger gains after a judge ruled Microsoft could move forward on its $69 billion takeover of the video game maker. Salesforce was the biggest force driving the Dow after climbing 3.9% on price increases announced for its products. Amazon also pushed the market upward and rose 1.3% on the first day of its annual Prime Day sales event.

WD-40 jumped 18.5% after it said revenue grew during the three months through May following two straight quarters of flat to lower sales.

Much of Wall Street’s gains for the day came at the end of trading, with about a third of the S&P 500’s rise happening in the final 20 minutes.

“Although there was some lively action on a handful of stocks, most investors seem to be playing the waiting game ahead of some big U.S. inflation reports,” Stephen Innes of SPI Asset Management said in a commentary.

Later Wednesday the U.S. government will report inflation at the consumer level. Economists expect to see another slowdown, with prices 3.1% higher in June than a year earlier, down from inflation of 4% in May and just above 9% last summer.

The hope on Wall Street is that a continued easing in inflation will convince the Federal Reserve to stop its hikes to interest rates soon. High rates have helped pull down inflation, but they’ve also caused cracks in the banking, manufacturing and other industries while also hurting prices for stocks and other investments.

Later in the week, companies will begin telling investors how much profit they made during the spring, and expectations are largely dim. Analysts are forecasting the sharpest drop in earnings per share for S&P 500 companies since the pandemic was crushing the global economy in the spring of 2020.

Because of the low bar set for companies for the spring, they may be able to squeak past without much heroics.

On the losing side of Wall Street were several cruise operators, which lost momentum following a torrid start to the year. Carnival fell 2.1%, and Royal Caribbean slipped 1.9%. Both, though, are still up more than 100% for the year so far.

Bank of America drifted between losses and gains after regulators ordered it to $250 million in customer refunds and fines. It ended with a gain of 1.3% after regulators said it double-dipped on fees, withheld rewards on credit cards and opened accounts without customers’ knowledge.

In other trading Wednesday, benchmark U.S. crude oil gained was unchanged at $74.83 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It gained $1.84 on Tuesday. Brent crude oil, the price basis for international trading, was up 3 cents at $79.43 a barrel.

The dollar fell to 139.65 Japanese yen from 140.36 yen. The euro rose to $1.1027 from $1.1006.