FILE - In this Feb. 2, 2018, file photo, Larry Nassar listens as Melissa Alexander Vigogne gives her victim statement in Eaton County Circuit Court in Charlotte, Mich. Fifty-one women are suing the U.S. Olympic Committee, its board members and a number of former high-ranking officials for failing to prevent their abuse at the hands of imprisoned sports doctor Larry Nassar. The lawsuit, filed Tuesday, March 12, 2019, in federal court in Denver, details abuse dating to the late 1990s. (Matthew Dae Smith/Lansing State Journal via AP, File)
Larry Nassar stabbed in federal prison
FILE - Ukrainian servicemen load bodies of Russian soldiers in to a railway refrigerator carriage in Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday, May 13, 2022. Nearly 50,000 Russian soldiers have died in the war in Ukraine, according to a new statistical analysis. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky, File)
Data shows how many Russian died in Ukraine
FILE — James Lewis is escorted through Boston's Logan Airport, Friday Oct. 13, 1995, after being released from the Federal Correctional Institution in Oklahoma. Lewis, the suspect in the 1982 Tylenol murders, was found dead Sunday, July 9, 2023 at his home in Cambridge, Mass., law-enforcement sources said. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)
Suspect in 1982 Tylenol poisonings is dead
Melissa Morgan, of Northfield, Mass., looks at the water flow at the Whetstone Brook in Brattleboro, Vt., Monday, July 10, 2023. (Kristopher Radder/The Brattleboro Reformer via AP)
Extreme flooding in the Northeast
American League's Vladimir Guerrero Jr., of the Toronto Blue Jays, holds his trophy after winning the MLB All-Star baseball Home Run Derby in Seattle, Monday, July 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
MLB Home Run Derby
Business

Stock market today: Asian shares rise ahead of a US inflation update on hopes for easing rate hikes

A person walks in front of an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei index at a securities firm Tuesday, July 11, 2023, in Tokyo. Asian stock markets followed Wall Street higher Tuesday ahead of an update on U.S. consumer prices that traders hope will show inflation is easing, reducing the need for more interest rate hikes. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
1 of 4 | 

A person walks in front of an electronic stock board showing Japan’s Nikkei index at a securities firm Tuesday, July 11, 2023, in Tokyo. Asian stock markets followed Wall Street higher Tuesday ahead of an update on U.S. consumer prices that traders hope will show inflation is easing, reducing the need for more interest rate hikes. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
A person rides a bicycle in front of an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei 225 index at a securities firm Tuesday, July 11, 2023, in Tokyo. Asian stock markets followed Wall Street higher Tuesday ahead of an update on U.S. consumer prices that traders hope will show inflation is easing, reducing the need for more interest rate hikes. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
2 of 4 | 

A person rides a bicycle in front of an electronic stock board showing Japan’s Nikkei 225 index at a securities firm Tuesday, July 11, 2023, in Tokyo. Asian stock markets followed Wall Street higher Tuesday ahead of an update on U.S. consumer prices that traders hope will show inflation is easing, reducing the need for more interest rate hikes. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
People stand near an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei 225 index at a securities firm Tuesday, July 11, 2023, in Tokyo. Asian stock markets followed Wall Street higher Tuesday ahead of an update on U.S. consumer prices that traders hope will show inflation is easing, reducing the need for more interest rate hikes. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
3 of 4 | 

People stand near an electronic stock board showing Japan’s Nikkei 225 index at a securities firm Tuesday, July 11, 2023, in Tokyo. Asian stock markets followed Wall Street higher Tuesday ahead of an update on U.S. consumer prices that traders hope will show inflation is easing, reducing the need for more interest rate hikes. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - A trader looks over his cell phone outside the New York Stock Exchange, Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, in the financial district of Manhattan in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)
4 of 4 | 

FILE - A trader looks over his cell phone outside the New York Stock Exchange, Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, in the financial district of Manhattan in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
By JOE McDONALD
 
Share

BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets followed Wall Street higher Tuesday ahead of an update on U.S. consumer prices that traders hope will show inflation is easing, reducing the need for more interest rate hikes.

Shanghai, Tokyo, Hong Kong and Sydney advanced. Oil prices rose.

Wall Street’s benchmark S&P 500 index gained 0.2% on Monday following its second weekly decline in two months.

Other news
Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi applauds during the opening of the Meeting of the Southeast Asia Nuclear Weapon Free Zone Commission at the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Foreign Minister's Meeting in Jakarta, Indonesia, Tuesday, July 11, 2023. (Adi Weda/Pool Photo via AP)
Indonesia warns nuclear weapons put Southeast Asia a ‘miscalculation away’ from a catastrophe
Indonesia’s top diplomat is warning of the threat posed by nuclear weapons, saying that Southeast Asia is “one miscalculation away from apocalypse” and pressing for world powers to sign a treaty to keep the region free from such arms.
Visiting Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare, left, shakes hands with his Chinese counterpart Li Qiang after they witnessed signing on agreement for both countries at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, Monday, July 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Andy Wong, Pool)
China signs pact with Solomon Islands to boost cooperation on ‘law enforcement and security matters’
The Solomon Islands has signed an agreement to boost cooperation with China on law enforcement and security matters in a move likely to raise concerns among the South Pacific island’s traditional partners.
FILE - NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, center, walks in the Agora Hall as he arrives for his first day of work at the new NATO headquarters in Brussels on May 7, 2018. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, the top civilian official at the world's biggest security alliance, routinely praises allies for helping Ukraine's troops to fight back. But when he does, Stoltenberg is talking about individual member countries, not NATO as an organization. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo, File)
As Russia’s war on Ukraine drags on, what is NATO and what is it doing to help?
Russia’s war on Ukraine is in its 17 month and Western countries are sending increasingly hi-tech and long-range weapons and ammunition to help President Volodymyr Zelenskyy defend his country.
A Thai reporter takes a photo of an empty freezer at the Nong Prue police station in Pattaya, Chonburi province, Thailand, Tuesday, July 11, 2023. The dismembered body of a 62-year-old German businessman Hans-Peter Mack who has been missing for a week has been found in the freezer of a house in southern Thailand, police said Tuesday. (AP Photo)
The dismembered body of a missing German businessman is found in the freezer of a home in Thailand
Thai police say the dismembered body of a 62-year-old German businessman who has been missing for a week has been found in the freezer of a house in southern Thailand.

Traders looked ahead to Wednesday’s update on U.S. consumer prices for signs of whether the Federal Reserve might decide inflation has cooled enough following a year of interest rate hikes. They hope the U.S. central bank will decide no more are needed, though Fed officials suggest as many as two more increases are possible this year.

Forecasters expect inflation in June to fall to 3.1% from the previous month’s 4%. That still would be higher than the Fed’s 2% target but down sharply from last year’s peak above 9%.

“They will have a hard time justifying further rate increases if headline inflation — which is their mandate — is moving convincingly towards target,” said Rubeela Farooqi of High Frequency Economics in a report.

The Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.6% to 3,221.37 while the Nikkei 225 in Tokyo lost added less than 0.1% to 32,203.57. The Hang Seng in Hong Kong advanced 1.1% to 18,679.92.

The Kospi in Seoul surged 1.7% to 2,562.49 and Sydney’s S&P/ASX 200 jumped 1.5% to 7,108.90.

India’s Sensex opened up 0.6% at 65,759.59. New Zealand declined while Southeast Asian markets advanced.

Investors want to see whether the U.S. economy can avoid a long-predicted recession after a run-up in the Fed’s benchmark lending rate to cool inflation. They expected at least a brief recession starting this quarter but are more optimistic after U.S. hiring stayed strong.

On Wall Street, the S&P 500 rose to 4,409.53. The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 0.6% to 33,944.40. The Nasdaq composite added 0.2% to 13,685.48..

FMC, which sells herbicides, insecticides and other products to the agricultural industry, tumbled 11.1% for the biggest loss in the S&P 500 after it warned of a sudden drop in business around much of the world toward the end of May as partners burned through inventory levels. It said the “unforeseen and unprecedented” declines would hurt its results for the spring and full year.

Investors also are waiting for U.S. corporate profit reports for an update on how companies are being affected by inflation and weaker consumer spending.

Delta Air Lines and PepsiCo report Thursday. JPMorgan Chase will headline a rush of bank reports on Friday.

The wide expectation is for companies across the S&P 500 to report a 7.2% drop in earnings per share for the second quarter from a year earlier. That would be the biggest drop for the index since the spring of 2020, when the coronavirus pandemic was paralyzing the global economy.

In energy markets, benchmark U.S. crude rose 33 cents to $73.32 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The contract fell 87 cents to $72.99 on Monday. Brent crude, the price basis for international oil trading, advanced 31 cents to $78.00 per barrel in London. It lost 78 cents the previous session to $77.69.

The dollar fell to 140.56 yen from Monday’s 141.32 yen. The euro rose to $1.1019 from $1.0999.