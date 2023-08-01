Stock market today: Global shares trade mixed after boost from Wall Street rally

FILE - Angus Cloud, a cast member in the HBO drama series "Euphoria," poses at the premiere of the series at the ArcLight Hollywood, Tuesday, June 4, 2019, in Los Angeles. Cloud, the actor who starred as the drug dealer Fezco "Fez" O'Neill on the HBO series "Euphoria," has died. He was 25. Cloud's publicist, Cait Bailey, said McCloud died Monday at his family home in Oakland, California. No cause of death was given. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)
‘Euphoria’ star Angus Cloud dead at 25
A partially completed "X" sign rests atop the company headquarters, formerly known as Twitter, in downtown San Francisco, on Friday, July 28, 2023. San Francisco has launched an investigation into the sign as city officials say replacing letters or symbols on buildings, or erecting a sign on top of one, requires a permit. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
‘X’ sign removed from Twitter’s headquarters
FILE - Actor Paul Reubens portraying Pee-wee Herman poses for a portrait while promoting "The Pee-wee Herman Show" live stage play, Monday, Dec. 7, 2009, in Los Angeles. Reubens died Sunday night after a six-year struggle with cancer that he did not make public, his publicist said in a statement. (AP Photo/Danny Moloshok, File)
Pee-wee Herman actor Paul Reubens dies
U.S. team sing their national anthem ahead of play in the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/John Cowpland)
USWNT needs to win or draw to survive
FILE - President Joe Biden greats a group of Thunderbird pilots after arriving at Peterson Space Force Base in Colorado Springs, Colo., Wednesday, May 31, 2023. Biden has decided to keep U.S. Space Command headquarters in Colorado, overturning a last-ditch decision by the Trump administration to move it to Alabama and ending months of politically fueled debate, according to senior U.S. officials. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)
Biden to keep Space Command in Colorado
Business

Stock market today: Global shares trade mixed after boost from Wall Street rally

A woman walks by monitors showing Japan's Nikkei 225 index at a securities firm in Tokyo, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. Asian shares mostly rose Tuesday, boosted by market optimism set off by a Wall Street rally despite lingering worries about inflation and regional growth. (AP Photo/Hiro Komae)
A man walks past monitors showing Japan's Nikkei 225 index at a securities firm in Tokyo, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. Asian shares mostly rose Tuesday, boosted by market optimism set off by a Wall Street rally despite lingering worries about inflation and regional growth. (AP Photo/Hiro Komae)
A man waits at an intersection near monitors showing Japan's Nikkei 225 index at a securities firm in Tokyo, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. Asian shares mostly rose Tuesday, boosted by market optimism set off by a Wall Street rally despite lingering worries about inflation and regional growth. (AP Photo/Hiro Komae)
FILE - Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange in New York, Wednesday, June 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
By YURI KAGEYAMA
 
TOKYO (AP) — Global shares were trading mixed Tuesday, as market optimism set off by a Wall Street rally was balanced by lingering worries about inflation and regional growth.

France’s CAC 40 shed 0.1% to 7,487.17 in early trading, while Germany’s DAX fell 0.2% to 16,408.78. Britain’s FTSE 100 inched up less than 0.1% to 7,701.80. U.S. shares were set to drift lower with Dow futures down nearly 0.1% at 35,662.00. S&P 500 futures fell less than 0.1% to 4,611.25.

Investors were also watching for the policy decision by the Reserve Bank of Australia, which kept its rates steady.

“With the RBA keen not to overdo the tightening, it seems unnecessary to hike today when in all likelihood the macro signals for hiking will look much stronger at the September meeting,” said Robert Carnell, Asia-Pacific regional head of research.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 0.9% to finish at 33,476.58. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 gained 0.5% to 7,450.70. South Korea’s Kospi jumped 1.3% to 2,667.07. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng edged down 0.4% to 20,008.82, while the Shanghai Composite was virtually unchanged at 3,290.95.

The Japanese government released the nation’s unemployment rate for June, which inched down 0.1 percentage point to 2.5%.

Several reports in the coming week could poke holes in the theory that inflation will keep coming down enough for the U.S. Federal Reserve not only to stop hiking interest rates, but to begin cutting them by early next year.

Big names in the market, such as Rob Arnott at Research Affiliates, are warning not to be “overly hasty in popping the champagne corks.” Arnott sees the possibility of inflation rebounding again later this year, even though it’s recently cooled considerably.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell has pointed to Friday’s upcoming report on the overall United States job market as an important data point. Growth needs to be strong enough to keep a lid on worries about a possible recession. But a reading that’s too hot could also mean upward pressure on inflation, which could push the Fed to get more aggressive about rates.

High rates undercut inflation by slowing the overall economy and dragging on prices for stocks and other investments. The Fed has already hiked its main rate to its highest level in more than two decades, a jolting shock after the rate began last year at virtually zero.

Two of Wall Street’s most influential stocks are also set to report their earnings for the spring: Amazon and Apple are both scheduled to release their latest quarterly results on Thursday. Because they’re two of the most massive stocks on Wall Street, their stock movements pack much more punch for the S&P 500 and other indexes than other stocks.

Both stocks have soared this year, in part on expectations for strong continued growth, and they’ll need to deliver to justify the big moves. Both Apple and Amazon are up more than 50% so far this year.

In energy trading, benchmark U.S. crude lost 50 cents to $81.30 a barrel. Brent crude, the international standard, rose 57 cents to $85.56 a barrel.

In currency trading, the U.S. dollar edged up to 142.69 Japanese yen from 142.24 yen. The euro cost $1.0975, down from $1.0993.

AP Business Writer Stan Choe contributed from New York.