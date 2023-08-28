US Open Tennis
How major US stock indexes fared Monday, 8/28/2023

By The Associated Press
 
Stocks closed higher on Wall Street as markets shift their attention from the Federal Reserve to more corporate earnings and economic reports.

The S&P 500 added 0.6% Monday. Last week the index had its first winning week since July. The Dow rose 213 points, or 0.6%, and the Nasdaq composite climbed 0.8%.

This week markets will get earnings updates from Best Buy and Costco as well as several key reports on the job market, including the government’s monthly jobs report on Friday. 3M jumped following reports that the company had agreed to a $5.5 billion settlement over faulty earplugs, a lower figure than expected.

On Monday:

The S&P 500 rose 27.60 points, or 0.6%, to 4,433.31.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 213.08 points, or 0.6%, to 34,559.98.

The Nasdaq composite rose 114.48 points, or 0.8%, to 13,705.13.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 15.38 points, or 0.8%, to 1,869.01.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 593.81 points, or 15.5%.

The Dow is up 1,412.73 points, or 4.3%.

The Nasdaq is up 3,238.65 points, or 30.9%.

The Russell 2000 is up 107.76 points, or 6.1%.