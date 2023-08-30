Mitch McConnell
How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday, 8/30/2023

By The Associated Press
 
Stocks closed modestly higher on Wall Street, chipping away at the market’s losses for August.

Treasury yields fell Wednesday after some weaker-than expected readings on the U.S. economy and job market.

The S&P 500 rose 0.4%, its fourth gain in a row. It’s still down 1.6% for August, with one trading day left in the month. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 37 points, or 0.1%, and the Nasdaq composite rose 0.5%.

On Wednesday:

The S&P 500 rose 17.24 points, or 0.4%, to 4,514.87.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 37.57 points, or 0.1%, to 34,890.24.

The Nasdaq composite rose 75.55 points, or 0.5%, to 14,019.31.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 7.67 points, or 0.4%, to 1,903.21.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 109.16 points, or 2.5%.

The Dow is up 543.34 points, or 1.6%.

The Nasdaq is up 428.66 points, or 3.2%.

The Russell 2000 is up 49.58 points, or 2.7%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 675.37 points, or 17.6%.

The Dow is up 1,742.99 points, or 5.3%.

The Nasdaq is up 3,552.83 points, or 33.9%.

The Russell 2000 is up 141.97 points, or 8.1%.