Business

How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday, 9/5/2023

By The Associated Press
 
Stocks closed lower on Wall Street as traders return from a long holiday weekend.

The S&P 500 fell 0.4% Tuesday. The index is coming off its second weekly gain. The Dow lost 0.6% and the Nasdaq slipped 0.1%. Crude oil prices rose.

Markets are looking ahead to a quieter week with company earnings reports winding down and just a trickle of government economic reports expected, including data on manufacturing, layoffs and trade. DocuSign, GameStop, Dave & Buster’s and Kroger are set to report their most recent quarterly financial results this week.

On Tuesday:

The S&P 500 fell 18.94 points, or 0.4%, to 4,496.83.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 195.74 points, or 0.6%, to 34,641.97.

The Nasdaq composite fell 10.86 points, or 0.1%, to 14,020.95.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 40.38 points, or 2.1%, to 1,880.45.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 657.33 points, or 17.1%.

The Dow is up 1,494.72 points, or 4.5%.

The Nasdaq is up 3,554.47 points, or 34%.

The Russell 2000 is up 119.20 points, or 6.8%.