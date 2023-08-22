GOP debate: How to watch
800 missing in Maui fire
Trump to surrender
8 people rescued from cable car
Serena Williams gives birth to second child
Business

How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday, 8/22/2023

By The Associated Press
 
Share

Wall Street drifted to a mixed close ahead of a couple potentially market-shaking events later in the week.

The S&P 500 fell 0.3% Tuesday, coming off a rare August gain that was powered by Big Tech. The Dow lost 174 points, and the Nasdaq composite eked out a tiny gain.

Stocks have struggled this month as yields shot upward in the bond market. The yield on the 10-year Treasury ticked lower a day after reaching its highest level since 2007. Later this week, Nvidia will offer a profit report and the Federal Reserve’s chair will give a highly anticipated speech.

On Tuesday:

Other news
FILE - Gus Promollo puts an order in a customer's trunk at Dick's Sporting Goods on May 18, 2020, in Paramus, N.J. Dick's Sporting Goods profit slipped in its second quarter and missed Wall Street's expectations as the retailer cut its full-year profit outlook, citing worries over theft at its stores. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
Dick’s 2Q profit falls, and the retailer lowers its full-year outlook on worries about theft
People pass the front of the New York Stock Exchange in New York, Tuesday, March 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Peter Morgan
Stock market today: Wall Street ticks lower and momentum stalls after a rare August gain
People stand in the rain in front of an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei 225 index at a securities firm Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
Stock market today: Asian stocks follow Wall St higher ahead of Federal Reserve conference

The S&P 500 fell 12.22 points, or 0.3%, to 4,387.55.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 174.86 points, or 0.5%, to 34,288.83.

The Nasdaq composite rose 8.28 points, or 0.1%, to 13,505.87.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 5.18 points, or 0.3%, to 1,850.84.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 17.84 points, or 0.4%.

The Dow is down 211.83 points, or 0.6%.

The Nasdaq is up 215.10 points, or 1.6%.

The Russell 2000 is down 8.59 points, or 0.5%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 548.05 points, or 14.3%.

The Dow is up 1,141.58 points, or 3.4%.

The Nasdaq is up 3,039.39 points, or 29%.

The Russell 2000 is up 89.59 points, or 5.1%.