A missing poster for Rudolph "Rudy" Farias IV is shown during the Missing Person Day event at City Hall Sunday, Jan. 31, 2016, in Houston. Farias, who went missing as a teenager in 2015 after last being seen walking his dogs in Houston has been found alive, his family and police said Monday, July 3, 2023. (TexasEquuSearch/Courtesy of Houston Chronicle via AP)
Texas man found 8 years after going missing
Marni Larsen and her son, Damon Rasmussen of Holladay, Utah, wait their turn in line hoping to snag her son's passport outside the Los Angeles Passport Agency at the Federal Building in Los Angeles on Wednesday, June 14, 2023. Larsen applied for her son's passport two months earlier and spent weeks checking for updates online or through a frustrating call system. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
The wait for US passports
FILE - Team USA celebrates after winning the Women's World Cup soccer final against the Netherlands at the Stade de Lyon in Decines, outside Lyon, France, Sunday, July 7, 2019. The United States will be playing for an unprecedented three-peat at the Women's World Cup this summer. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino, File)
Women’s World Cup guide
FILE - A diverse line of Barbies are displayed at Toy Fair New York on Feb. 24, 2020. Vietnam's state media have reported that the government banned distribution of the popular ‘Barbie’ movie because it includes a view of a map showing disputed Chinese territorial claims in the South China Sea. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)
Vietnam bans ‘Barbie’ movie
Sofia Kenin of the US celebrates winning a point from Coco Gauff of the US during the first round women's singles match on day one of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Monday, July 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
Sofia Kenin stuns Coco Gauff at Wimbledon
Stock market today: Asian stocks mixed after Wall St hits 15-month high ahead of holiday

A currency trader watches monitors at the foreign exchange dealing room of the KEB Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, July 4, 2023. Asian stock markets were mixed Tuesday after Wall Street hit a 15-month high ahead of a decision by Australia's central bank on a possible interest rate hike. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)
A currency trader watches monitors at the foreign exchange dealing room of the KEB Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, July 4, 2023. Asian stock markets were mixed Tuesday after Wall Street hit a 15-month high ahead of a decision by Australia's central bank on a possible interest rate hike. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

A currency trader works at the foreign exchange dealing room of the KEB Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, July 4, 2023. Asian stock markets were mixed Tuesday after Wall Street hit a 15-month high ahead of a decision by Australia's central bank on a possible interest rate hike. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)
A currency trader works at the foreign exchange dealing room of the KEB Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, July 4, 2023. Asian stock markets were mixed Tuesday after Wall Street hit a 15-month high ahead of a decision by Australia’s central bank on a possible interest rate hike. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

A currency trader watches monitors in front of screens showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI), top left, and the foreign exchange rate between U.S. dollar and South Korean won at the foreign exchange dealing room of the KEB Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, July 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)
A currency trader watches monitors in front of screens showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI), top left, and the foreign exchange rate between U.S. dollar and South Korean won at the foreign exchange dealing room of the KEB Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, July 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

FILE - A trader stands outside the New York Stock Exchange, Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
FILE - A trader stands outside the New York Stock Exchange, Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

By JOE McDONALD
 
BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets were mixed Tuesday after Australia’s central bank kept its key lending rate unchanged and Wall Street hit a 15-month high.

Tokyo and Seoul retreated. Hong Kong and Sydney advanced. Shanghai was unchanged. Oil prices rose after Saudi Arabia and Russia said they are extending cuts to the amount of oil they pump to the world to try to prop up prices..

Wall Street’s benchmark S&P 500 index lost 0.1% on Monday ahead of a report this week on U.S. employment, one of the factors watched by the Federal Reserve in deciding on possible additional interest rate hikes.

The Shanghai Composite Index held steady at 3,243.86 while the Nikkei 225 in Tokyo shed 0.9% to 33,445.55. The Hang Seng in Hong Kong advanced 0.4% to 19,393.33.

Sydney’s S&P-ASX 200 gained 0.5% to 7,280.80 after the Reserve Bank of Australia left its benchmark lending rate at 4.1% in the day’s biggest market data point.

Australia’s inflation is past its peak but “still too high and will remain so for some time,” said RBA Gov. Philip Lowe in a statement. He warned “further tightening of monetary policy may be required.”

The Kospi in Seoul lost 0.3% to 2,594.32 while India’s Sensex opened up 0.1% at 65,292.46.

New Zealand and Bangkok advanced while Singapore and Jakarta declined.

On Monday, the S&P 500 rose to 4,455.59, its highest level since April 2022. The benchmark has climbed in six of the past seven weeks for a 16% gain so far this year.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced 0.1% to 34,418.47, and the Nasdaq composite added 0.2% to 13,816.77.

Traders expect at least a brief recession following U.S. and European rate hikes to cool inflation but have been encouraged by signs U.S. hiring is strong.

U.S. manufacturing contracted in June for an eighth month, according to a monthly survey released Monday by the Institute for Supply Management.

The government report Friday on hiring and wages is one of the last big data points before the Fed’s meeting next month on interest rate policy.

Tesla Inc. was the strongest force lifting the S&P 500 upward after the market heavyweight climbed 6.9%. The company said spring deliveries surged by 83% from a year earlier. That was more than analysts expected. Tesla reports earnings on July 19.

Rivian Automotive, another electric-vehicle company, jumped 17.4% after spring deliveries topped forecasts.

Apple Inc. slipped 0.8% after becoming the first U.S. stock on Friday to finish a trading day with a total value of more than $3 trillion.

The Fed has hinted it may be nearing the end of rate hikes, which would mean less pressure on economic activity. Much of Wall Street expects a rate hike July 26.

In energy markets, benchmark U.S. crude gained 31 cents to $70.10 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The contract fell 85 cents Monday to $69.79. Brent crude, the price basis for international oil trading, advanced 32 cents to $74.97 per barrel in London. It retreated 76 cents the previous session to $74.65.

The dollar declined to 144.62 yen from Monday’s 144.72 yen. The euro fell to $1.0898 from $1.0913.