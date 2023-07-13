FILE - Actors and comedians Tina Fey, center, and Fred Armisen, right, join striking members of the Writers Guild of America on the picket line during a rally outside Silvercup Studios, Tuesday May 9, 2023, in New York. Unionized Hollywood actors on the verge of a strike have agreed to allow a last-minute intervention from federal mediators but say they doubt a deal will be reached by a negotiation deadline late Wednesday, July 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews, File)
Hollywood actors join strike
A damaged apartment is seen in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, July 13, 2023, following Russia's air attacks targeting the capital city. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Ukraine repels Russian attack
FILE - This illustration provided by Perrigo in May 2023, depicts proposed packaging for the company's birth control medication Opill. U.S. officials have approved the first over-the-counter birth control pill, a major change that will broaden access for women and teenagers. The Food and Drug Administration decision on Thursday, July 13, 2023 means drugmaker Perrigo can sell its once-a-day Opill without a prescription. (Perrigo via AP, File)
Over-the-counter birth control
FILE - Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich stands in a glass cage in a courtroom at the Moscow City Court in Moscow, Russia, June 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Dmitry Serebryakov, File)
Biden talks Russian prisoner exchange
A homeless man sleeps under the sun in the Hollywood district of Los Angeles, Wednesday, July 12, 2023. Southern California is bracing for a heat wave expected to hit this weekend, bringing "elevated" fire danger and increasing the chance of heat-related illness. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
US Southwest heatwave
U.S. News

Connecticut sues for-profit nursing school that closed abruptly and left students in the lurch

By DAVE COLLINS
 
Share

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut’s attorney general sued a for-profit nursing school and its owner Thursday, alleging they left hundreds of students in the lurch when the school abruptly closed its three campuses in the state in February while reaping millions of dollars in profits.

Attorney General William Tong filed a civil lawsuit against Stone Academy’s parent company, owner Joseph Bierbaum and another for-profit Connecticut school owned by Bierbaum — Paier College. Several students also are suing Stone Academy and Bierbaum in a separate lawsuit.

Tong said the students were deprived of nursing careers at a time when more nurses are needed nationwide to deal with multiple health crises including opioid overdoses and COVID-19.

Other news
Former President Donald Trump speaks at the New Hampshire Federation of Republican Women Lilac Luncheon, Tuesday, June 27, 2023, in Concord, N.H. Trump has countersued E. Jean Carroll, the advice columnist who accused him of rape, saying she defamed him by continuing to insist she was raped even after a jury declined to agree. Lawyers for Trump filed papers late Tuesday, June 27. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Trump lashes out after Justice Department no longer says presidency shields him from defamation suit
Former President Donald Trump has lashed out on social media against the U.S. Justice Department after it stopped supporting his claim that the presidency shields him from liability against a defamation lawsuit.
FILE - The Fox News logo is displayed outside Fox News Headquarters in New York, April 12, 2023. A former Donald Trump supporter who became the center of a conspiracy theory about Jan. 6, 2021, filed a defamation lawsuit against Fox News on Wednesday, July 12, saying the network made him a scapegoat for the Capitol insurrection. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura, File)
A former Trump supporter who got caught up in a January 6 conspiracy theory sues Fox News
A former Donald Trump supporter who became the center of a conspiracy theory about Jan. 6, 2021, has filed a defamation lawsuit against Fox News.
Kimberly Salter, widow of Buffalo supermarket shooting victim Aaron Salter Jr., speaks during a press conference, Wednesday, July 12, 2023, in Buffalo, N.Y. Victims and relatives of last year's mass shooting at a Buffalo supermarket announced Wednesday they are suing the social media sites, weapons retailers and others who they say “loaded the gun” the assailant used to kill 10 Black people and wound three other victims in an attack fueled by racist conspiracy theories he encountered online. Libby March/The Buffalo News via AP)
Lawsuit by Buffalo supermarket shooting victims pins blame on Facebook, Amazon and other tech giants
Relatives of those killed and wounded during last year’s mass shooting at a Buffalo, New York, supermarket are suing several online platforms, weapons retailers and others who they say contributed to the massacre.
FILE - Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant warms up before an NBA basketball game against the Houston Rockets, March 22, 2023, in Memphis, Tenn. The future of a lawsuit accusing the Memphis Grizzlies star of assaulting a teenager during a pickup basketball game hinges on whether Morant will be allowed to claim that he was acting in self defense and can receive immunity under Tennessee law. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill, File)
Ja Morant’s lawyers cite ‘stand your ground’ law, self-defense in pickup basketball lawsuit
The future of a lawsuit accusing Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant of assaulting a teenager during a pickup basketball game hinges on whether Morant will be allowed to say that he was acting in self-defense and can receive immunity under Tennessee law.

Stone Academy, in a statement, called the lawsuit baseless and blamed other state agencies for forcing the school to close. Bierbaum declined to comment through a lawyer.

Tong said Stone Academy aggressively used marketing to recruit students, many of them Black and Hispanic women who took out loans and used their life savings to pay the more than $30,000 in tuition and other costs to become licensed practical nurses. But the school provided an inadequate education and left them ineligible to take licensing exams and obtain state nursing licenses, he said.

Tong also accused Bierbaum of funneling nearly $1 million a year from Stone Academy to subsidize Paier College, between 2019 and at least 2021, while students at Stone Academy lacked books, lab supplies and at times heat and running water.

The lawsuit seeks millions of dollars in restitution for the students and penalties for alleged violations of the state’s unfair trade practices laws.

“What we’ve seen is not just unjust and wrong but we’ve seen ... Connecticut families, working women devastated by this crisis,” Tong said at a news conference in Hartford. “Stone promised hands-on training from industry leaders and education that would position students to become licensed practical nurses in less than two years. These were lies. Lies. This a textbook case of consumer deception.”

Tong’s office began investigating Stone Academy after it closed its three campuses in East Hartford, Waterbury and West Haven in February as the state Office of Higher Education was raising concerns about the school and seeking an audit.

Tong said officials found, among other things, that the school knowingly hired instructors who were not qualified to teach under state regulations and provided only a fraction of the 860 hours of hands-on clinical experience it promised — creating a backlog of more than 1,000 students seeking that clinical experience as of late 2020.

State officials also said the average passing rate on a national nursing exam for Stone Academy students was well below the 80% rate required by the state.

In a statement emailed to The Associated Press, Stone Academy said it was trying to “wind down” operations in a responsible way when the Office of Higher Education ordered it to close within two weeks without any teaching plan in place.

“Stone’s efforts have been focused on helping students, but this lawsuit will require Stone to aggressively seek to hold OHE’s leadership and other state officials accountable for their severe mismanagement of this matter and the harm they continue to inflict on hundreds of students and graduates,” the statement said.

Tong said the school was wrongly blaming state officials for its own failures.

Earlier this year, state lawmakers and Gov. Ned Lamont approved a new state budget that requires the Office of Higher Education to refund the tuition paid by certain Stone Academy students, using an already existing fund for helping students when private schools close.