Perry Shelbred kicks 52-yard FG on last play as Stonehill stuns Central Connecticut 33-30

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (AP) — Perry Shelbred kicked a career-best 52-yard field goal as time expired to lift Stonehill to a 33-30 win over Central Connecticut in a Northeast Conference opener on Saturday.

Shelbred’s kick capped an eight-play, 40-yard drive over the last 63 seconds in a wild fourth quarter.

Central Connecticut (1-1, 0-1) scored twice and followed with 2-point conversions to tie the game at 23. The second score, midway through the quarter, being a 15-yard return of a blocked punt by Trey Howe.

The Skyhawks (1-1, 1-0) marched quickly back to go up 30-23 on a 6-yard pass from Ashur Carraha to Jake Newsome. The Blue Devils responded even quicker, despite some costly penalties, going 77 yards in eight plays, capped by Ricky Ortega’s 3-yard run with 1:03 to play.

Jermaine Corbett ran 28 times for 182 yards and a touchdown for the Skyhawks and was the leading receiver with five catches for 57 yards. Carraha was 17 of 30 for 163 yards and two scores. Tom Comella had a 47-yard touchdown run in the middle of the third quarter to make it 23-7.

Stonehill was 1-9 last season, including 1-6 in their inaugural NEA season.

C.J. Duell was 18 of 28 for 299 yards and a 51-yard connection with Naj Johnson to give Central Connecticut a 7-7 tie in the first quarter.

