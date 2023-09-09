Rhode Island eases by Stony Brook 35-14; Kasim Hill throws for 299 yards and 2 touchdowns.

KINGSTON, R.I. (AP) — Kasim Hill threw for 299 yards and two touchdowns, Darius Savedge had eight catches for 90 yards and a score and Rhode Island eased past Stony Brook 35-14 on Friday night for its third straight win in the series.

Rhode Island built a 28-7 lead by halftime. Hill was 12 of 16 for 243 yards and two touchdowns in the first half and Jaden Griffin added a short touchdown run. Hill connected with Marquis Buchanan for a 70-yard touchdown and DB Jordan Colbert returned a fumbled 49 yards for a score to cap the first-half scoring.

Ja’Den McKenzie added an 18-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter for Rhode Island. Buchanan, who topped 100 receiving yards in his first college game last weekend, finished with one catch but Kahtero Summers had three catches for 103 yards, including a 70-yard play.

Rhode Island (1-1, 1-0 Colonial Athletic Association) won its fifth straight home game dating to last season.

Stony Brook (0-2, 0-2) has lost eight straight games and hasn’t won on the road since topping Maine on Nov. 6, 2021.

Casey Case, who threw three interceptions in his debut last week, was 17-of-30 passing for 139 yards with one touchdown and one interception for Stony Brook. Johnny Martin rushed for 42 yards and a score.

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll