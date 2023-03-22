President approves Vermont disaster help for December storm

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — President Joe Biden has approved a federal disaster declaration for eight Vermont counties hit by a December storm that left tens of thousands of people without power during the Christmas holiday week.

On Tuesday Gov. Phil Scott and the three members of the state’s congressional delegation said a preliminary damage assessment by the Federal Emergency Management Agency identified nearly $3 million in eligible costs from public and non-profit utilities in communities recovering from the storm.

“This storm was particularly difficult, occurring in the heart of the holiday season, and I’m so grateful to all our public servants, first responders, utility crews and more for their hard work to keep Vermonters safe,” Scott said in a statement.

The storm in Vermont was part of a monster storm t hat stretched from the Great Lakes to the Rio Grande along the border with Mexico and buried Buffalo, New York, claiming more than 40 lives in western New York.

With a federal disaster declaration, municipal and nonprofit utilities can be eligible to be reimbursed for 75% of eligible restoration costs and municipalities for 75% of what’s been spent on storm-related debris removal, road repairs, and staff overtime.