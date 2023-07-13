Storm clouds pass over downtown Chicago and the Bronzeville neighborhood of the city heading East out over Lake Michigan as the National Weather Service continued to issue multiple tornado warnings in the greater metropolitan area Wednesday, July 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Sports

Allisha Gray score 19, Cheyenne Parker adds 18 as Dream beat Storm 85-75 for 6th straight win

 
COLLEGE PARK, Ga. (AP) — Allisha Gray scored 19 points, Cheyenne Parker added 18 and Atlanta beat the Seattle Storm 85-75 Wednesday night for the Dream’s sixth straight win.

Rhyne Howard added 15 points, six rebounds, five assists and two steals, but made just 5 of 15 from the field and tied her season high with five turnovers for Atlanta (11-8).

Kia Nurse hit a 3-pointer to give Seattle its first lead at 9-7 with 6:41 left but Howard answered with a 3 of her own just 13 seconds later and the Dream led the rest of the way. Howard followed with a runner in the lane before Gray made back-to-back baskets to make it 21-12 late in the first quarter and the Storm trailed by double figures the rest of the way.

Other news
Indiana Fever forward Aliyah Boston (7) looks to shoot over New York Liberty forward Jonquel Jones (35) in the second half of a WNBA basketball game in Indianapolis, Wednesday, July 12, 2023. The Liberty defeated the Fever 95-87 in overtime. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Liberty blow lead, top Fever in overtime 95-87 to advance to Commissioner’s Cup final
Sabrina Ionescu scored eight of her 34 points in overtime and the New York Liberty clinched a berth in the Commissioner’s Cup championship with a 95-87 win over the Indiana Fever, despite blowing an 18-point fourth-quarter lead.
Connecticut Sun's DeWanna Bonner, left, and Chicago Sky's Courtney Williams battle for a rebound during the first half of a WNBA basketball game Wednesday, July 12, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Hayes scores 22, Bonner 21 and the Sun pull away from the Sky for an 84-72 win
Tiffany Hayes scored 22 points, DeWanna Bonner added 21 and the Connecticut Sun defeated the Chicago Sky 84-72.
Las Vegas Aces guard Kelsey Plum (10) celebrates a 3-point basket against the New York Liberty during the first half of a WNBA basketball game Thursday, June 29, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Steve Marcus/Las Vegas Sun via AP)
WNBA All-Star skills competition now features teammates partnering up
The WNBA is changing its All-Star skills challenge with the new format pitting four sets of teammates against each other in a head-to-head competition.
Las Vegas Aces guard Chelsea Gray (12) is guarded by New York Liberty forward Betnijah Laney (44) and forward Breanna Stewart (30) during the first half of a WNBA basketball game Thursday, June 29, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Steve Marcus/Las Vegas Sun via AP)
Stewart has Liberty one win away from spot in Commissioner’s Cup title game
Breanna Stewart has already won one Commissioner’s Cup championship. She hopes to get New York to this year’s in-season tournament title game to have a chance at another one.

Jewell Loyd, the WNBA’s leading scorer this season (25.7 per game), did not play (foot) for Seattle. The five-time All-Star tied the WNBA record of nine 3-pointers during a 93-86 road loss to the Washington Mystics on Tuesday.

Jordan Horston, the No. 9 pick in the 2023 WNBA Draft, had a season-high 23 points, 10 rebounds and three steals for the Storm (4-16). The 6-foot-2 wing out of Tennessee made 8 of 16 from the field, including 3 of 4 from 3-point range.

Dulcy Fankam Mendjiadeu scored 11 points — her third consecutive game in double figures. Gabby Williams and Joyner Holmes added 10 points apiece.

Seattle has lost seven in a row and eight of its last 10.