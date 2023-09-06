Severe weather uproots trees, damages homes in Little Rock neighborhoods rebuilding from tornado

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Thousands of Little Rock residents were without power Wednesday after a severe storm uprooted trees and damaged homes in neighborhoods rebuilding from a tornado that hit the state last spring.

There were no immediate reports of injuries from the microburst storm, which the National Weather Service estimated included winds of 70 to 80 mph (112 kph to 128 kph). Entergy Arkansas reported more than 13,000 customers were without power from the storm.

Uprooted trees and damaged power lines were seen in parts of Little Rock that were hit by the storm, which included neighborhoods that a tornado tore through on March 31. Some of the homes that were being rebuilt and repaired from the March tornado were also damaged by Wednesday’s storm.