Sports

Collier scores a career-high 33 to help the Lynx beat the Storm 104-93

Minnesota Lynx guard Diamond Miller, right, celebrates next to forward Napheesa Collier (24) after a timeout called by the Seattle Storm during the first half of a WNBA basketball game Tuesday, June 27, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
Minnesota Lynx guard Diamond Miller, right, celebrates next to forward Napheesa Collier (24) after a timeout called by the Seattle Storm during the first half of a WNBA basketball game Tuesday, June 27, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Minnesota Lynx guard Diamond Miller (1) celebrates after making a basket while fouled during the second half of a WNBA basketball game against the Seattle Storm, Tuesday, June 27, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
Minnesota Lynx guard Diamond Miller (1) celebrates after making a basket while fouled during the second half of a WNBA basketball game against the Seattle Storm, Tuesday, June 27, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Minnesota Lynx guard Diamond Miller (1) looks at the video board during the first half of a WNBA basketball game against the Seattle Storm, Tuesday, June 27, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
Minnesota Lynx guard Diamond Miller (1) looks at the video board during the first half of a WNBA basketball game against the Seattle Storm, Tuesday, June 27, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Seattle Storm guard Jewell Loyd (24) shoots while defended by Minnesota Lynx forward Dorka Juhasz during the first half of a WNBA basketball game Tuesday, June 27, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
Seattle Storm guard Jewell Loyd (24) shoots while defended by Minnesota Lynx forward Dorka Juhasz during the first half of a WNBA basketball game Tuesday, June 27, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Seattle Storm guard Jewell Loyd (24) works toward the basket against Minnesota Lynx guard Diamond Miller (1) during the first half of a WNBA basketball game Tuesday, June 27, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
Seattle Storm guard Jewell Loyd (24) works toward the basket against Minnesota Lynx guard Diamond Miller (1) during the first half of a WNBA basketball game Tuesday, June 27, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Seattle Storm guard Jewell Loyd (24) dribbles down the court during the first half of a WNBA basketball game against the Minnesota Lynx, Tuesday, June 27, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
Seattle Storm guard Jewell Loyd (24) dribbles down the court during the first half of a WNBA basketball game against the Minnesota Lynx, Tuesday, June 27, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Seattle Storm guard Jewell Loyd (24) and head coach Noelle Quinn talk during the first half of a WNBA basketball game against the Minnesota Lynx, Tuesday, June 27, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
Seattle Storm guard Jewell Loyd (24) and head coach Noelle Quinn talk during the first half of a WNBA basketball game against the Minnesota Lynx, Tuesday, June 27, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Napheesa Collier had a career-high 33 points and 10 rebounds, Diamond Miller added 18 points in her return from an injury and the Minnesota Lynx beat the Seattle Storm 104-93 on Tuesday night.

Minnesota made its first six shots of the fourth quarter during a 14-5 run to extend its lead to 94-79. After Seattle got within eight points, Miller made a jumper near the free-throw line with 36.3 seconds left to seal it.

Collier scored 24 in the second half to help the Lynx reach 100-plus points for the first time this season.

Kayla McBride also scored 18 points for Minnesota (5-9). Rookie Dorka Juhasz had 10 points and 12 rebounds for her first double-double. Miller, who missed the last eight games due to an ankle injury, was 8 of 13 from the field in 31 minutes.

Minnesota scored 53 points in the opening 20 minutes for its highest-scoring half of the season.

Ezi Magbegor and Sami Whitcomb each scored 20 points for Seattle (4-10). Jewell Loyd and Ivana Dojkic added 14 points apiece. Whitcomb made six of Seattle’s 13 3-pointers.

