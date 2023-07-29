U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Magbegor has 17 points, 9 rebounds and 5 assists, Storm snaps 10-game skid with 83-74 win over Sky

Seattle Storm coach Noelle Quinn, left, welcomes Jewell Loyd back to the bench during the second half of the team's WNBA basketball game against the Chicago Sky on Friday, July 28, 2023, in Chicago. The Storm won 83-74. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Seattle Storm coach Noelle Quinn, left, welcomes Jewell Loyd back to the bench during the second half of the team’s WNBA basketball game against the Chicago Sky on Friday, July 28, 2023, in Chicago. The Storm won 83-74. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Chicago Sky's Alanna Smith, left, tries to break up a pass from Seattle Storm's Ezi Magbego, center, to Jewell Loyd (24) as Sky's Kahleah Copper watches during the second half of a WNBA basketball game Friday, July 28, 2023, in Chicago. The Storm won 83-74. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Chicago Sky’s Alanna Smith, left, tries to break up a pass from Seattle Storm’s Ezi Magbego, center, to Jewell Loyd (24) as Sky’s Kahleah Copper watches during the second half of a WNBA basketball game Friday, July 28, 2023, in Chicago. The Storm won 83-74. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Chicago Sky's Elizabeth Williams drives to the basket as Seattle Storm's Mercedes Russell defends during the second half of a WNBA basketball game Friday, July 28, 2023, in Chicago. The Storm won 83-74. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Chicago Sky’s Elizabeth Williams drives to the basket as Seattle Storm’s Mercedes Russell defends during the second half of a WNBA basketball game Friday, July 28, 2023, in Chicago. The Storm won 83-74. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Seattle Storm's Ezi Magbegor, left, and Chicago Sky's Alanna Smith, reach for the ball during the second half of a WNBA basketball game Friday, July 28, 2023, in Chicago. The Storm won 83-74. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Seattle Storm’s Ezi Magbegor, left, and Chicago Sky’s Alanna Smith, reach for the ball during the second half of a WNBA basketball game Friday, July 28, 2023, in Chicago. The Storm won 83-74. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Chicago Sky's Kahleah Copper drives to the basket as Seattle Storm's Mercedes Russell defends during the second half of a WNBA basketball game Friday, July 28, 2023, in Chicago. The Storm won 83-74. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Chicago Sky’s Kahleah Copper drives to the basket as Seattle Storm’s Mercedes Russell defends during the second half of a WNBA basketball game Friday, July 28, 2023, in Chicago. The Storm won 83-74. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Chicago Sky's Marina Mabrey tries to get up after falling during the first half of the team's WNBA basketball game against the Seattle Storm on Friday, July 28, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Chicago Sky’s Marina Mabrey tries to get up after falling during the first half of the team’s WNBA basketball game against the Seattle Storm on Friday, July 28, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
 
CHICAGO (AP) — Ezi Magbegor had 17 points, nine rebounds and five assists, Gabby Williams also scored 17 points and the Seattle Storm snapped a franchise-record 10-game losing streak Friday night with an 83-74 win over the Chicago Sky.

Seattle (5-19) won for the first time in more than a month, dating to a 87-74 victory over the Phoenix Mercury on June 24. The Storm also ended their six-game road losing streak.

Loyd hit a 3-pointer with 8:29 left in the third quarter that gave the Storm the lead for good, then assisted on a 3 by Williams before Williams hit a pull-up jumper that made it 50-42. Kia Nurse made a basket to give Seattle its biggest lead of the game at 73-55 with 8:33 to play.

Kahleah Copper led Chicago (10-14) with 17 points, grabbed eight rebounds and had four steals. Dana Evans scored 12 points and Alanna Williams and Courtney Williams added 10 points apiece.

Jewell Loyd scored 15 points with six rebounds and six assists and Sami Whitcomb scored 12 points and grabbed a career-best 10 rebounds — her first career double-double — for Seattle.

