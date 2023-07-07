FILE - This image provided by Eisai in January 2023 shows vials and packaging for their medication, Leqembi. On Thursday, July 6, 2023, U.S. officials granted full approval to the closely watched Alzheimer’s drug, clearing the way for Medicare and other insurance plans to begin covering the treatment for people with the brain-robbing disease. (Eisai via AP, File)
Sports

All 5 Sun starters score 14-plus points in 93-73 victory over Storm

 
UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Alyssa Thomas and DeWanna Bonner each scored 16 points and the Connecticut Sun eased by the Seattle Storm 93-73 on Thursday night to snap a two-game losing streak.

Connecticut scored 24 of the opening 28 points behind a combined 8-of-8 shooting by Bonner and Thomas. The Sun tied a franchise record with 11 assists in the first quarter.

The Sun led 57-24 at the break for the largest halftime lead by any team this season, according to ESPN Stats & Info. Four Connecticut players were in double figures, including Thomas with 13 points, seven rebounds and five assists. Bonner made all three of her 3-point attempts in the first half and Connecticut made 7 of 9.

Other news
Philadelphia Phillies third base coach Dusty Wathan, left, congratulates Darick Hall after Hall's solo home run off Tampa Bay Rays reliever Jake Diekman during the fifth inning of a baseball game Thursday, July 6, 2023, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Steve Nesius)
Schwarber, Turner list Phillies to 3-1 win, send Rays to season-high 5th loss in row
Kyle Schwarber and Trea Turner had RBI singles in the 11th inning and the Philadelphia Phillies completed a three-game sweep of Tampa Bay with a 3-1 victory that extended the Rays’ losing streak to a season-high five.
St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado (28) is congratulated by his teammates after hitting a solo home run in the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Thursday, July 6, 2023, in Miami. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)
Arenado homers, Cardinals pitchers blank Marlins to win 3-0 and avoid sweep
Nolan Arenado homered, Jack Flaherty pitched shutout ball for his second straight start and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Miami Marlins 3-0 to avoid a series sweep.
Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) dribbles around Miami Heat center Cody Zeller (44) during the first half of Game 4 of the basketball NBA Finals, Friday, June 9, 2023, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Pelicans extension contracts of forwards Jones, Lidell, and sign free-agent center Zeller
The New Orleans Pelicans have extended contracts for forwards Herb Jones and E.J. Lidell, and have signed veteran free-agent center Cody Zeller.
Cincinnati Reds' Elly De La Cruz doubles in the sixth inning of a baseball game, Thursday, July 6, 2023, in Washington. TJ Friedl scored on the play. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Reds beat Nationals 5-4 for 20th win in 24 games heading into series at Milwaukee
WASHINGTON (AP) — Nick Senzel made a leaping catch to save a run in the ninth inning, then hit a two-run homer leading off the 10th to lift the Cincinnati Reds over the Washington Nationals 5-4 Thursday for their 20th win in 24 games.

The Sun finished 9 of 13 from 3-point range.

Tiffany Hayes, Rebecca Allen and Natisha Hiedeman had 14 points apiece for Connecticut (13-5), which played its first home game since June 27. Tyasha Harris added 11 points off the bench.

Jewell Loyd scored 22 points for Seattle (4-13), which has lost four straight and six of its last seven. Kia Nurse added 11 points.

Seattle went five-plus minutes without scoring during Connecticut’s 19-0 run in the first quarter.

