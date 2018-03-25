Rare ‘thundersnow’ heard in parts of Pennsylvania, New Jersey, New York
A rare weather event hit some parts of the Northeast on Wednesday during a massive snowstorm — thundersnow.
It happened in New York City, New Jersey and eastern Pennsylvania.
Thundersnow is rare, but such weather events occur the same way thunderstorms do with rain and unstable air, according to the National Severe Storms Laboratory. Thunder and lightning can be produced during winter storms.
Other news
The Philadelphia Flyers are in rebuilding mode. That makes waiting for Matvei Michkov to conclude his KHL commitment in Russia a bit easier.
Dane Dunning threw shutout ball for a career-high 8 2/3 innings, Adolis Garcia homered for the third consecutive game and the Texas Rangers beat the Detroit Tigers 10-2 on Wednesday night.
Christian Yelich had three hits and two RBIs, leading the Milwaukee Brewers to a 5-2 win over the New York Mets hours after Mets owner Steve Cohen held a press conference in which he preached patience but said his struggling team is running out of time to get back into the playoff race.
Diamond Sports and the Arizona Diamondbacks have postponed their federal bankruptcy court hearing scheduled for Thursday.
The nor’easter dropped more than 2 feet of snow in some parts of the Northeast Wednesday, leaving thousands without power.
Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter @byrenatta.