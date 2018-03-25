Rare ‘thundersnow’ heard in parts of Pennsylvania, New Jersey, New York

A rare weather event hit some parts of the Northeast on Wednesday during a massive snowstorm — thundersnow.

It happened in New York City, New Jersey and eastern Pennsylvania.

Thundersnow is rare, but such weather events occur the same way thunderstorms do with rain and unstable air, according to the National Severe Storms Laboratory. Thunder and lightning can be produced during winter storms.

The nor’easter dropped more than 2 feet of snow in some parts of the Northeast Wednesday, leaving thousands without power.

