Driver killed after hitting falling tree in wind storm

A blustery storm whipped up gusts up to 60 mph in New England, knocking out power to tens of thousands of homes and businesses. In New Hampshire, a driver was killed after hitting a tree that was falling across a road.

The high winds knocked down tree limbs and trees, and downed power lines and utility poles, across the region. Close to 30,000 homes and businesses were without electricity on Thursday morning after the worst of the winds had died down, officials said.

In New Hampshire, the wind gusted to 60 mph (97 kph) in Guilford and 57 mph (92 kph) in Conway. In the town of Sunapee, a 22-year-old woman was killed when her car hit a tree that was falling across the road. Police said it was stormy at the time, but did say that the weather caused the tree to fall.

In Boston, which recorded a 45 mph (72 kph) gust, the blustery weather greeted the Prince and Princess of Wales, William and Kate, as they began a three-day visit. Hundreds of well wishers gathered despite the driving rain to greet them at Boston City Hall.

Maine bore the brunt of the power outages. About 22,000 homes and businesses were without electricity Thursday morning.