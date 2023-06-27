Stormzy set to become an owner of his childhood soccer club in Croydon

A U.S. Coast Guard ship arrives in the harbor of St. John's, Newfoundland, on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, following the arrival of the ship Horizon Arctic carrying debris from the Titan submersible. The submersible owned by OceanGate Expeditions imploded on its way to the wreck of the Titanic. (Paul Daly/The Canadian Press via AP)
Titan debris
FILE - Madonna appears at the 30th annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York on May 4, 2019, in New York. Madonna has postponed her career-spanning 2023 ‘Celebration’ tour due to ‘serious bacterial infection’ and ICU stay, her manager Guy Oseary confirmed on Wednesday. The tour was set to kick-off in Vancouver on July 15. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
Madonna postpones tour
FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2016 file photo, businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin, left, gestures on the sidelines of a summit meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the Konstantin palace outside St. Petersburg, Russia. USAReally is a case in point. The website was launched in May by the Federal News Agency, part of an empire allegedly run by Putin ally Yevgeny Prigozhin that includes the Internet Research Agency _ the "troll factory" whose members were indicted by U.S. special investigator Robert Mueller this year. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, file)
Russian rebellion
FILE - Baltimore Ravens quarterback Ryan Mallett looks to pass during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Carolina Panthers, Aug. 11, 2016, in Baltimore. Mallett, who played for New England, Houston and Baltimore during five seasons in the NFL, has died. He was 35. Mallett died in an apparent drowning, according to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office. Mallett was a football coach at White Hall High School in his native Arkansas, and the school district also confirmed his death in a post on its website. (AP Photo/Nick Wass, File)
Ryan Mallett death
A person walks along the shore of Lake Michigan as the downtown skyline is blanketed in haze from Canadian wildfires Tuesday, June 27, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato)
Wildfire haze
Sports

Stormzy set to become an owner of his childhood soccer club in Croydon

FILE - Stormzy upon arrival for the premiere of The Little Mermaid, in London, Monday, May 15, 2023. Stormzy is set to become an owner of English ninth-tier soccer club AFC Croydon. The 29-year-old grime star is part of a three-man consortium, including Crystal Palace forward Wilfried Zaha, that has agreed a deal to acquire the assets of the south London side. Stormzy is from Croydon and has a long-standing friendship with the 30-year-old Zaha, who was born in Ivory Coast but raised in the London borough. (Photo by Alberto Pezzali/Invision/AP, File)

FILE - Stormzy upon arrival for the premiere of The Little Mermaid, in London, Monday, May 15, 2023. Stormzy is set to become an owner of English ninth-tier soccer club AFC Croydon. The 29-year-old grime star is part of a three-man consortium, including Crystal Palace forward Wilfried Zaha, that has agreed a deal to acquire the assets of the south London side. Stormzy is from Croydon and has a long-standing friendship with the 30-year-old Zaha, who was born in Ivory Coast but raised in the London borough. (Photo by Alberto Pezzali/Invision/AP, File)

Alberto Pezzali/Invision/AP

 
Share

LONDON (AP) — Stormzy is set to become an owner of English ninth-tier soccer club AFC Croydon Athletic.

The 29-year-old grime star is part of a three-man consortium, including Crystal Palace forward Wilfried Zaha, that has agreed a deal to acquire the assets of the south London side.

Stormzy is from Croydon and has a long-standing friendship with the 30-year-old Zaha, who was born in Ivory Coast but raised in the London borough.

Other news
FILE - Republic of Ireland's Sinead Farrelly, center, greets players after the team's match with the United States in an international friendly soccer match in Austin, Texas, Saturday, April 8, 2023. Sinead Farrelly, who came forward with misconduct allegations that sparked a reckoning in American soccer, has been named to Ireland's team for the Women's World Cup, Wednesday, June 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)
Sinead Farrelly is named to Ireland’s roster for the Women’s World Cup
Sinead Farrelly, who came forward with misconduct allegations that sparked a reckoning in U.S. soccer, has been named to Ireland’s team for the Women’s World Cup.
England's Jack Grealish, left and England's James Maddison talk during the warm up before the Euro 2024 group C qualifying soccer match between England and North Macedonia at Old Trafford in Manchester, Monday June 19, 2023. (AP Photo/Dave Thompson)
England midfielder James Maddison leaves Leicester for Tottenham on 5-year deal
Tottenham has completed the signing of England midfielder James Maddison from Leicester. Spurs entered advanced talks with the recently relegated Foxes earlier this week and secured Maddison in a deal worth 40 million pounds ($50 million) plus add-ons.
Germany's Kai Havertz, right, controls the ball as he is challenged by Colombia's Jhon Lucumi during an international friendly soccer match between Germany and Colombia at Veltins-Arena, in Gelsenkirchen, Germany, Tuesday, June 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)
Germany forward Kai Havertz completes move across London to join Arsenal
Kai Havertz has completed a move across London by joining Arsenal from Chelsea in a deal reportedly worth 65 million pounds ($82 million).
Roma's head coach Jose Mourinho walks away with his second place medal after receiving it at the end of the Europa League final soccer match between Sevilla and Roma, at the Puskas Arena in Budapest, Hungary, Wednesday, May 31, 2023. Sevilla defeated Roma 4-1 in a penalty shootout after the match ended tied 1-1. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)
Mourinho hit with 10-day Serie A suspension for comments about Italian referee
Roma coach José Mourinho has been handed a 10-day suspension for the start of the Serie A season for comments he made about a referee.

Croydon plays in the Combined Counties Football League Premier South Division.

Former Crystal Palace head of player care Danny Young is also in the consortium.

Croydon announced Tuesday that contracts had been exchanged with the existing ownership and the consortium “will own, operate and develop their childhood hometown football club.”

A statement added: “Whilst completion is subject to legislative and governance procedures, the three consortium members are excited about developing a community asset in the borough that gave them their own opportunities.

“They hope to take the entire community on this exciting journey with them.”

Stormzy is not the first celebrity to get involved in a community-focused project. Hollywood owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney joined an open-top bus parade to celebrate Welsh soccer team Wrexham’s promotion in May to the fourth tier of English soccer. Reynolds and McElhenney have become regular visitors to Wrexham after completing their $2.5 million takeover of the down-on-its-luck team in 2021.

Last year, Stormzy launched a football program with Adidas to improve diversity in the sport by helping young black people secure roles off the field.

Zaha is already involved in community projects in the area through his own charitable foundation and an academy.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports