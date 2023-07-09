FILE - Hunter Biden talks with guests before President Joe Biden offers a toast during a State Dinner for India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the White House in Washington, June 22, 2023. The Republican chairmen of three key House committees are joining forces to probe the Justice Department's handling of charges against Hunter Biden after making sweeping claims about misconduct at the agency. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Sports

Strider cruises, the majors-best Braves pound the Rays 6-1 in battle of top teams

Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Spencer Strider throws against the Tampa Bay Rays during the second inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 8, 2023, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Mike Carlson)
Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Spencer Strider throws against the Tampa Bay Rays during the second inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 8, 2023, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Mike Carlson)

Atlanta Braves' Sean Murphy follows through on a three-run home run against the Tampa Bay Rays during the fourth inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 8, 2023, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Mike Carlson)
Atlanta Braves' Sean Murphy follows through on a three-run home run against the Tampa Bay Rays during the fourth inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 8, 2023, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Mike Carlson)

Atlanta Braves' Sean Murphy, right front, celebrates his three-run home run with Matt Olson (28), while Tampa Bay Rays catcher Francisco Mejia stands nearby during the fourth inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 8, 2023, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Mike Carlson)
Atlanta Braves' Sean Murphy, right front, celebrates his three-run home run with Matt Olson (28), while Tampa Bay Rays catcher Francisco Mejia stands nearby during the fourth inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 8, 2023, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Mike Carlson)

Tampa Bay Rays' Yandy Diaz strikes out during the third inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Saturday, July 8, 2023, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Mike Carlson)
Tampa Bay Rays' Yandy Diaz strikes out during the third inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Saturday, July 8, 2023, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Mike Carlson)

Tampa Bay Rays' Wander Franco watches from the dugout during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Saturday, July 8, 2023, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Mike Carlson)
Tampa Bay Rays' Wander Franco watches from the dugout during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Saturday, July 8, 2023, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Mike Carlson)

Tampa Bay Rays' Brandon Lowe reacts after striking out against the Atlanta Braves during the sixth inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 8, 2023, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Mike Carlson)
Tampa Bay Rays' Brandon Lowe reacts after striking out against the Atlanta Braves during the sixth inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 8, 2023, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Mike Carlson)

Atlanta Braves' Ronald Acuna Jr. scores next to Tampa Bay Rays catcher Francisco Mejia during the fourth inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 8, 2023, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Mike Carlson)
Atlanta Braves' Ronald Acuna Jr. scores next to Tampa Bay Rays catcher Francisco Mejia during the fourth inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 8, 2023, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Mike Carlson)

Atlanta Braves' Ronald Acuna Jr. arrives at second with a double as Tampa Bay Rays second baseman Brandon Lowe waits for a late throw during the fourth inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 8, 2023, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Mike Carlson)
Atlanta Braves' Ronald Acuna Jr. arrives at second with a double as Tampa Bay Rays second baseman Brandon Lowe waits for a late throw during the fourth inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 8, 2023, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Mike Carlson)

By FRED GOODALL
 
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — All-Star Spencer Strider struck out 11 and won his seventh straight decision, a 6-1 victory over the slumping Tampa Bay Rays on Saturday night that gave the majors-leading Atlanta Braves their 20th victory in 22 games.

Strider (11-2) joined Tampa Bay’s Shane McClanahan and Arizona’s Zac Gallen as the only 11-game winners in the majors. He improved to 7-0 over his last eight starts and boosted his majors-leading strikeout total to 166.

Sean Murphy homered for the third straight game, a career best for Atlanta’s All-Star catcher. His three-run shot finished a four-run, fourth-inning against rookie Taj Bradley (5-5), who held the Braves hitless until Ronald Acuña Jr. opened the fourth with a double. He then scored on Matt Olson’s RBI single.

Murphy, whose two-run homer was the decisive blow in the Braves’ 2-1 victory Friday night in the series opener, hiked the lead to 4-0 and extended Atlanta’s streak of consecutive games with at least one home run to a franchise record-tying 25.

The Braves have homered in every outing since June 11, the longest active streak in the majors. They also had a 25-game streak in 1998 and lead the majors with 168 homers — the record for a team before the All-Star break.

In clinching the weekend series between the teams with the best two records in baseball, the Braves improved to 60-28. The Rays (57-35) have dropped a season-high seven straight games — their longest skid since June 2021 — but still have the top mark in the AL.

Strider, who will travel to Seattle for the All-Star Game on Tuesday night but will not pitch, allowed a leadoff single to Yandy Diaz and a one-out double to Luke Raley before striking out Randy Arozarena and Brandon Lowe to escape a first-inning jam.

The right-hander fanned seven in a row before hitting Wander Franco with a pitch with two outs in the third and finished with the 11th double-digit strikeout performance of his career. Diaz had two of Tampa Bay’s four hits off Strider, who walked one and threw 104 pitches over 6 1/3 innings.

The Braves lost a shutout bid in the eighth when reliever Ben Heller walked Franco, who eventually scored an unearned run on a throwing error.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Rays: RHP Drew Rasmussen will undergo his third elbow surgery July 24. Manager Kevin Cash didn’t rule out Rasmssen being back mid-season next year. ... OF Josh Lowe was placed on the family emergency list and INF Jonathan Aranda was recalled from Triple-A Durham. Aranda is hitting .342 over 71 games for Durham.

UP NEXT

Braves All-Star Bryce Elder (7-1) and Rays RHP Zach Eflin (9-4) were set to start Sunday in the series finale. Like Strider, Elder will travel to Seattle for the All-Star Game but won’t pitch. ___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports