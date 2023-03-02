F1: Stroll to return for Bahrain Grand Prix after injury

SAKHIR, Bahrain (AP) — Lance Stroll is set to drive for Aston Martin at the Bahrain Grand Prix this week after missing preseason testing due to a wrist injury.

Reserve driver Felipe Drugovich replaced Stroll as the teammate to Fernando Alonso in testing after the Canadian’s accident while training in Spain. Aston Martin said on Thursday Stroll was back.

“It was frustrating not to be out in Bahrain for the preseason test and I was disappointed to miss the three days of running,” Stroll said. “However, given the injury to my wrist, the team and I felt it was best to focus on recovery so that I would be ready for this weekend and the long season ahead.”

In Stroll’s absence, Alonso and Drugovich produced some fast times in testing to indicate Aston Martin could have the pace to lead the mid-pack teams or perhaps challenge the likes of Mercedes or Ferrari.

“It was an unfortunate accident. I fell from my bike when my tire caught a hole in the ground,” Stroll said. “But thankfully the damage was not significant and a successful minor surgery on my right wrist fixed the problem very quickly.

“Since then, I’ve been working hard with my team to ensure that I am fully fit to compete this weekend.”

Formula Two champion Drugovich and another reserve, former McLaren driver Stoffel Vandoorne, will remain at the track in Bahrain this weekend.

Stroll, the son of businessman and Aston Martin executive chairman Lawrence Stroll, is heading into his seventh F1 season and has three career podium finishes.

Practice begins on Friday in Bahrain before the season-opening race on Sunday.

