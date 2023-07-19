A portrait of American soldier Travis King is displayed as his grandfather, Carl Gates, talks about his grandson Wednesday, July 19, 2023, in Kenosha, Wis. Pvt. King bolted into North Korea while on a tour of the Demilitarized Zone on Tuesday, July 18, a day after he was supposed to travel to a base in the U.S. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Sports

England seamer Stuart Broad takes 600th test wicket to join elite club

England's Stuart Broad celebrates the dismissal of Australia's Travis Head during the first day of the fourth Ashes cricket Test match between England and Australia at Old Trafford in Manchester, England, Wednesday, July 19, 2023. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)
England's Stuart Broad celebrates the dismissal of Australia's Travis Head during the first day of the fourth Ashes cricket Test match between England and Australia at Old Trafford in Manchester, England, Wednesday, July 19, 2023. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)

England's Stuart Broad celebrates the dismissal of Australia's Travis Head during the first day of the fourth Ashes cricket Test match between England and Australia at Old Trafford in Manchester, England, Wednesday, July 19, 2023. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)
England’s Stuart Broad celebrates the dismissal of Australia’s Travis Head during the first day of the fourth Ashes cricket Test match between England and Australia at Old Trafford in Manchester, England, Wednesday, July 19, 2023. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)

England's Stuart Broad, right, celebrates the dismissal of Australia's Travis Head during the first day of the fourth Ashes cricket Test match between England and Australia at Old Trafford in Manchester, England, Wednesday, July 19, 2023. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)
England’s Stuart Broad, right, celebrates the dismissal of Australia’s Travis Head during the first day of the fourth Ashes cricket Test match between England and Australia at Old Trafford in Manchester, England, Wednesday, July 19, 2023. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — England seamer Stuart Broad joined an elite club of test bowlers by claiming his 600th test wicket on Wednesday.

Broad started the fourth Ashes test on 598 wickets and moved one closer by claiming Australia opener Usman Khawaja lbw for three in the fifth over of the morning session.

Shortly after tea, Broad had Travis Head caught by Joe Root to join only four other bowlers in the history of test cricket to reach the 600 landmark. Broad’s England teammate James Anderson is third in the list with 688 wickets.

“I love test cricket, I’m addicted to test cricket,” the 37-year-old Broad told Sky Sports. “I love the grit of it and the competitiveness of it, and it feels very special to be on a list with some of the greats of the game.”

Sri Lanka spinner Muttiah Muralitharan tops the all-time list with 800 wickets, followed by Australia great Shane Warne (708).

Broad currently trails India’s Anil Kumble (619).

Broad’s wickets have come in 166 matches at an average of 27.57, with his test debut coming back in 2007 against Sri Lanka.

Known for his game-wrecking bursts, Broad has 20 five-wicket hauls and three 10-wicket matches — a match-best of 11 for 121 against Australia at Chester-le-Street in 2013 and two against the West Indies, at Lord’s in 2012 and Old Trafford in 2020.

He produced an innings best of 8-15 at Trent Bridge to help win the 2015 Ashes.

Broad is also the only England bowler with two test hat tricks to his name. The first came against India in 2011 as part of figures of 6-46, with the second against Sri Lanka in 2014.

Australia opener David Warner is his favorite opponent with 17 dismissals across seven Ashes series dating back to 2013, including seven in 10 innings in 2019.

Broad’s 600th wicket also saw him eclipse Ian Botham’s record of 148 against Australia.

Asked if the Ashes rivals brought out the best in him, he said: “I think so. I find them the most enjoyable series to play in.

“I love the extra ... I don’t know whether you call it pressure, but scrutiny and how much the public love it in England and Australia.”

