Scotland’s Stuart Hogg retiring after Rugby World Cup

Scotland's Stuart Hogg, centre, is tackled by Ireland's Bundee Aki, left and Ireland's Mack Hansen, during the Six Nations rugby union international match between Scotland and Ireland at BT Murrayfield Stadium, in Edinburgh, Sunday March 12, 2023. (Jane Barlow/PA via AP)

EDINBURGH, Scotland (AP) — Scotland and British and Irish Lions fullback Stuart Hogg surprisingly announced he will retire after the Rugby World Cup this year.

“I don’t feel my body can achieve the standards that I set myself for much longer,” he wrote on Twitter on Monday, “and I’ve always wanted to finish at the top end of the game.”

Hogg, who turns 31 in June, is set to appear in his third World Cup in France in September.

He was picked for the last three Lions tours, and played his 100th test for Scotland just over two weeks ago.

“As a young kid growing up in The Borders, all I wanted to do was to play rugby for Scotland,” Hogg wrote. “I feel privileged to have represented my country on 100 occasions, play on 3 British & Irish Lions tours and represent some amazing clubs. I couldn’t have asked for any more.”

Hogg came through Scotland’s age groups and made his senior debut in the 2012 Six Nations. He was player of the tournament in 2016 and 2017. He was named captain in 2020 and held the job until a year ago when his form and discipline dropped.

He was back playing well in the just-finished Six Nations.

“Knowing what lies ahead, I have a real hunger to play the best, most enjoyable rugby of my career, finishing the season strongly with Exeter Chiefs before attacking the opportunity we, as a nation, have in France,” he wrote.

“After the tournament, a new career beckons and I will attack it in the same manner as I play the game. I hope I have done you proud. 100 not out (just yet).”

