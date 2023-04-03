Last-place Stuttgart fires Labbadia as coach, hires Hoeness

VfB Stuttgart's coach Bruno Labbadia gives directions from the sidelines during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Union Berlin and Stuttgart, at the Alte Forsterei Stadium, in Berlin, Saturday, April 1, 2023. (Andreas Gora/dpa via AP)

VfB Stuttgart's coach Bruno Labbadia gives directions from the sidelines during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Union Berlin and Stuttgart, at the Alte Forsterei Stadium, in Berlin, Saturday, April 1, 2023. (Andreas Gora/dpa via AP)

STUTTGART, Germany (AP) — Stuttgart fired Bruno Labbadia as coach and appointed former Hoffenheim coach Sebastian Hoeneß in his place Monday.

Stuttgart said Hoeneß signed a contract valid for both divisions through June 2025.

The 57-year-old Hoeneß is the club’s third coach this season. Stuttgart fired American coach Pellegrino Matarazzo in October with the club in next-to-last place in the league.

It’s last now, one point below Schalke and two behind Hertha Berlin with eight matches remaining.

Labbadia’s last game in charge was Saturday’s 3-0 loss at Union Berlin. He was hired in December for his second stint in charge but only saw the team win two games from his 12 in charge — one each in the league and German Cup.

Stuttgart faces Nuremberg in the quarterfinals of the German Cup on Wednesday, then a potentially significant game against Bochum in the league. Bochum is unbeaten in its last three games and has climbed six points above Stuttgart.

Hoeneß played as a youth for Stuttgart, winning the German under-17 championship with the club in 1999. He coached Hoffenheim from 2020-22.

