MATCHDAY: Stuttgart takes 3-goal lead into 2nd leg of Bundesliga playoff at Hamburg

Stuttgart's Serhou Guirassy celebrates after scoring the third goal of the game during the first leg of the German Bundesliga relegation soccer match between Stuttgart and Hamburger at the Mercedes-Benz Arena in Stuttgart, Germany, Thursday, June 1, 2023. (Tom Weller/dpa via AP)

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Monday:

GERMANY

Stuttgart has a handy 3-0 lead from the first leg of its Bundesliga promotion-relegation playoff against Hamburger SV but the second leg is being played in Hamburg’s 57,000-capacity stadium in front of a passionate crowd. If Stuttgart can hold off an unlikely Hamburg comeback, it will secure top-division status for a fourth successive season. Hamburg played every season since the Bundesliga’s foundation until relegation to the second division in 2018 and hasn’t been back since.

