MATCHDAY: Stuttgart hosts Hamburg in Bundesliga playoff

Stuttgart hosts Hamburger SV in the first leg of their relegation/promotion playoff to determine which team plays in the Bundesliga next season. Stuttgart finished third from bottom in the Bundesliga after drawing with Hoffenheim on the final day, while Hamburg’s fans and players briefly thought they had clinched automatic promotion on Sunday. Hamburg won its game against SV Sandhausen and was set to finish second in the second division with Heidenheim losing at Jahn Regensburg. But Heidenheim scored two goals in injury time to finish top of the division and leave Hamburg third in the playoff place. Hamburg is bidding to rejoin the top teams after five seasons in the second division. It was previously the only team to have played every season in the Bundesliga since the league was formed in 1963. The first leg is in Stuttgart with the second leg to follow in Hamburg on Monday.

