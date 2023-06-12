Sonego upsets defending champion Berrettini 6-1, 6-2 at Stuttgart Open

STUTTGART, Germany (AP) — Lorenzo Sonego eliminated defending champion Matteo Berrettini from the Stuttgart Open on Monday, beating the Italian 6-1, 6-2.

Berrettini had been going for his third win in three appearances at the grass-court tournament. But he struggled from the start against the 41st-ranked Sonego, who saved all six break points he faced.

“Today I played my best tennis. This is my first tournament on grass, my first match, and I played really well. I’m really happy about that,” said Sonego, who added that Berrettini is his “best friend on tour and it’s tough to see him like that. I hope the best for him in the next tournament.”

Berrettini had been riding a nine-match winning streak on grass, including his wins last year in Stuttgart and at Queen’s Club in London.

Lorenzo Musetti defeated Croatian qualifier Borna Gojo 7-6 (4), 6-3, and Jiri Lehecka rallied to beat Marcos Giron 4-6, 6-3, 6-4.

Also, Richard Gasquet defeated American qualifier Christopher Eubanks 7-6 (2), 6-4 and Yosuke Watanuki ousted Spanish wild card Feliciano Lopez with a 7-6 (5), 6-3 win.

