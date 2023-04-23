Swiatek beats Sabalenka 6-3, 6-4 to defend Stuttgart title

Poland's Iga Swiatek celebrates after winning against Belarus' Aryna Sabalenka during the WTA women's singles final match at Porsche Arena, Stuttgart, Germany, Sunday April 23, 2023. (Marijan Murat/dpa via AP)

Poland's Iga Swiatek celebrates after winning against Belarus' Aryna Sabalenka during the WTA women's singles final match at Porsche Arena, Stuttgart, Germany, Sunday April 23, 2023. (Marijan Murat/dpa via AP)

STUTTGART, Germany (AP) — Iga Swiatek defended her Porsche Tennis Grand Prix title with a 6-3, 6-4 win over Aryna Sabalenka in Stuttgart on Sunday.

Swiatek saved the only break point she faced and took two of her six opportunities to win her 13th title overall in 1 hour, 50 minutes. It was her third successful title defense after Rome last year and Doha this year.

Sabalenka had reached the Stuttgart final for the third year in a row. She was beaten by the world No. 1 on each occasion, losing to Ashleigh Barty in 2021, then Swiatek last year and this.

This year the Belarussian was appearing as the world No. 2-ranked player. It was the first time the world’s top two met in a WTA singles final since then-No. 2 Caroline Wozniacki defeated Simona Halep for the 2018 Australian Open title.

___ More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports