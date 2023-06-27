Yevgeny Prigozhin, the owner of the Wagner Group military company, looks out from a military vehicle on a street in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, Saturday, June 24, 2023, leaving an area of the headquarters of the Southern Military District. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Prigozhin's troops who joined him in the uprising will not face prosecution and those who did not will be offered contracts by the Defense Ministry. After the deal was reached Saturday, Prigozhin ordered his troops to halt their march on Moscow and retreat to field camps in Ukraine, where they have been fighting alongside Russian troops. (AP Photo)
Sports

Soccer club Stuttgart agrees on deal that’s potentially worth $110 million with Porsche Group

FILE - Aerial view of the Gottlieb Daimler stadium in Stuttgart, southwestern Germany, on Friday, Oct. 28, 2005. Bundesliga team Stuttgart has agreed the principals of a sponsorship deal with local car manufacturer Porsche and consultancy firm MHP that it says could yield more than 100 million euros ($110 million) for the club. The club says Mercedes-Benz will remain its main sponsor, though it is giving up naming rights to the stadium. (AP Photo/Thomas Kienzle, File)
FILE - Aerial view of the Gottlieb Daimler stadium in Stuttgart, southwestern Germany, on Friday, Oct. 28, 2005. Bundesliga team Stuttgart has agreed the principals of a sponsorship deal with local car manufacturer Porsche and consultancy firm MHP that it says could yield more than 100 million euros ($110 million) for the club. The club says Mercedes-Benz will remain its main sponsor, though it is giving up naming rights to the stadium. (AP Photo/Thomas Kienzle, File)

FILE -People stand underneath the logo of the Mercedes-Benz Arena, former named Gottlieb Daimler stadium, prior to the international friendly soccer match between VfB Stuttgart and FC Arsenal London in Stuttgart, Germany, Wednesday, July 30, 2008. Bundesliga team Stuttgart has agreed the principals of a sponsorship deal with local car manufacturer Porsche and consultancy firm MHP that it says could yield more than 100 million euros ($110 million) for the club. The club says Mercedes-Benz will remain its main sponsor, though it is giving up naming rights to the stadium. (AP Photo/Thomas Kienzle, File)
FILE -People stand underneath the logo of the Mercedes-Benz Arena, former named Gottlieb Daimler stadium, prior to the international friendly soccer match between VfB Stuttgart and FC Arsenal London in Stuttgart, Germany, Wednesday, July 30, 2008. Bundesliga team Stuttgart has agreed the principals of a sponsorship deal with local car manufacturer Porsche and consultancy firm MHP that it says could yield more than 100 million euros ($110 million) for the club. The club says Mercedes-Benz will remain its main sponsor, though it is giving up naming rights to the stadium. (AP Photo/Thomas Kienzle, File)

STUTTGART, Germany (AP) — Bundesliga club Stuttgart has mainly agreed on a sponsorship deal with local car manufacturer Porsche and consultancy firm MHP that it says could yield more than 100 million euros ($110 million).

Mercedes-Benz will remain Stuttgart’s main sponsor, though it is giving up naming rights to the club stadium, Stuttgart said on Tuesday.

MHP, a management and IT consultancy company belonging to the Porsche Group, will take over the stadium name for an initial 10-year period, the club said.

“The planned cooperation with Porsche, MHP and Mercedes-Benz promises to strengthen the club and the company behind it in the long run,” Stuttgart president Claus Vogt said. “This is where the Champions League of investors are coming together under one roof.”

Stuttgart narrowly avoided relegation last season, thanks only to a playoff win over second-division club Hamburger SV.

