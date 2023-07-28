Woman dies after suburban Milwaukee police car accidentally runs over her, authorities say

GREENFIELD, Wis. (AP) — A woman died after a patrol car accidentally ran over her while she lay in a roadway, suburban Milwaukee police said Friday.

Officers were called Thursday for a welfare check on the 42-year-old Milwaukee woman, the Greenfield Police Department said. an officer did not know she was lying in the roadway and accidentally drove over her, police said.

The officer immediately called for an ambulance and gave aid to the woman, but she died at a hospital, the department said.

The Milwaukee Area Investigative Team is opening a case on the death and the Wisconsin State Patrol will reconstruct the accident, the department said.

The Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office will review the case, the department said.

The officer involved has been placed on administrative leave, it said.