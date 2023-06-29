New York Yankees' Domingo Germán, center, celebrates after pitching a perfect game against the Oakland Athletics during a baseball game in Oakland, Calif., Wednesday, June 28, 2023. The Yankees won 11-0. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
Yankees perfect game
Debris from the Titan submersible, recovered from the ocean floor near the wreck of the Titanic, is unloaded from the ship Horizon Arctic at the Canadian Coast Guard pier in St. John's, Newfoundland on Wednesday, June 28, 2023. (Paul Daly/The Canadian Press via AP)
Titan remains recovered
These satellite images from June 6, from top left, June 7, June 25, and June 27, 2023, show the wind movement from wildfire smoke in Quebec, Canada. Heavy smoke from wildfires in Canada has blanketed parts of the Midwest, causing hazardous air for residents, just weeks after drifting smoke did the same thing along parts of the East Coast. (NASA Worldview, (EOSDIS) via AP)
Wildfire summer
A destroyed truck lies next to a derailed Amtrak train in Moorpark, Calif., on Wednesday, June 28, 2023. Authorities say an Amtrak passenger train carrying 190 passengers derailed after striking a vehicle on tracks in Southern California. Only minor injuries were reported. (Dean Musgrove /The Orange County Register via AP)
Amtrak derailment
This illustration provided by researchers in June 2023 depicts gravitational waves stretching and squeezing space-time in the universe. On Wednesday, June 28, 2023, researchers reported signals from what they call low-frequency gravitational waves — changes in the fabric of the universe that are created by huge objects moving around and colliding in space. It took decades of work by scientists across the globe to track down the evidence for these super-slow wobbles. (Aurore Simonnet/NANOGrav Collaboration)
Gravitational waves
World News

125 Sudanese army soldiers held by paramilitary force are freed, Red Cross says

 
Share

CAIRO (AP) — The International Committee of the Red Cross said Thursday it had facilitated the release of 125 Sudanese army soldiers held captive by the country’s rival paramilitary force.

The soldiers walked free on Wednesday, the ICRC said, as the violent conflict between the army, led by Gen. Abdel-Fattah Burhan, and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, commanded by Gen. Mohammed Hamdan Dagalo, enters its 11th week.

Fighting between the rival forces broke out on April 15 and has killed more than 3,000 people, the country’s Health Ministry said. Over 2.5 million people have been displaced, according to the latest U.N. figures.

Other news
Smoke rises over Khartoum, Sudan, Friday, June 23, 2023. Cashes between warring factions resumed in Sudan's capital and a neighboring city after a three-day cease-fire expired(AP Photo)
Sudan violence likely to push over 1 million refugees out of the African country by October, UN says
The United Nations says the surging violence in Sudan is likely to drive over 1 million refugees out of the African country by October. The U.N.’
FILE - People board a truck as they leave Khartoum, Sudan, on June 19, 2023. Clashes resumed between Sudan's military and a powerful paramilitary force after a three-day cease-fire expired Wednesday morning, June 21, 2023, a protest group and residents reported. (AP Photo, File)
Fighting resumes after Sudan cease-fire as number of people displaced passes 2.5 million
Residents are reporting that clashes between warring factions resumed in Sudan’s capital and a neighboring city after a three-day cease-fire expired.
People board a truck as they leave Khartoum, Sudan, Monday, June 19, 2023. Sudan's warring parties have begun another attempt at a cease-fire after more than two months of brutal fighting — and ahead of an international conference to raise funds for humanitarian assistance. (AP Photo)
Sudanese official urges investigation into violence in Darfur, saying it’s a return to past genocide
The governor of Darfur has called for an international investigation into violence against residents of the region, which has experienced some of the worst fighting in Sudan’s ongoing conflict.
FILE - People prepare food in a Khrtoum neighborhood on June 16, 2023. Sudan’s warring parties began a cease-fire Sunday morning, June 18, 2023, after two months of fighting pushed the African nation into chaos. (AP Photo, File)
Sudan’s warring sides begin cease-fire ahead of conference to raise funds for humanitarian aid
Sudan’s warring parties have begun another attempt at a cease-fire after more than two months of brutal fighting — and ahead of an international conference to raise funds for humanitarian assistance.

The freed men — 44 of whom were wounded — were transported from the capital, Khartoum, to the city of Wad Madani, 160 kilometers (100 miles) to the south, the ICRC said in a short statement. It remains unclear where the 125 men were being held.

“This positive step means that families will be celebrating Eid-al Adha with their loved ones,” said Jean Christophe Sandoz, ICRC’s head of delegation in Sudan.

The RSF claim to have detained hundreds of army soldiers since the fighting broke out. Interviews with army detainees feature prominently on the paramilitary’s social media, with soldiers — who often appear bruised and frightened — telling their families they are being treated well by their RSF captors.

Earlier this week, both generals separately announced a cease-fire to mark the first day of the Muslim festival of Eid al-Adha, which fell on Wednesday. Residents from East Khartoum said light gunfire and intermittent explosions could be heard throughout the truce.

Since the conflict broke out there have been at least nine cease-fires, but all have foundered.

The U.N. and other rights groups have continually criticized both forces for harming civilians and violating international law.

In a statement issued Wednesday, the U.N.'s mission to the country condemned the army for bombing residential areas, while accusing RSF of ethnically targeted violence in the western Darfur region and raping civilians.

Darfur, along with Khartoum, has been the violent epicenter of the ongoing conflict. In West Darfur province, the RSF and Arab militias have been reportedly targeting non-Arab tribes, according to local rights groups and the U.N.

In a report issued last week by the Dar Masalit sultanate, the leader of the African Masalit ethnic community accused Arab militias, backed by the RSF, of “committing genocide against African civilians.” More than 5,000 people were killed in the province’s capital, Genena, he estimated.

ICRC rescued 297 children from an orphanage in the capital in early June. The operation came after 71 children had died from hunger and illness in the facility since mid-April.