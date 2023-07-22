Bonner scores 20, Thomas nearly has a triple-double as Sun beats Dream 86-78

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. (AP) — DeWanna Bonner scored 20 points and grabbed nine rebounds, Alyssa Thomas almost had another triple-double and Connecticut nearly blew a 20-point lead before the Sun beat the Atlanta Dream 86-78 Saturday.

Connecticut (17-6), which beat the Dream 82-71 on the road Thursday to snap their seven-game win streak, has won five of its last six games.

Thomas finished with 15 points, 11 rebounds, eight assists and two steals. Natasha Heideman, who hit 5 of 8 from 3-point range, also scored 15 points for the Sun and Rebecca Allen added 11.

Bonner hit a free throw with 3:44 left in the second quarter to give Connecticut a 20-point lead but Connecticut went scoreless until Thomas hit a running floater almost two minutes into the second half. The Sun went seven-plus minutes to close the first half and open the second without a made field goal, missing 10 consecutive shots during Atlanta’s run that erased most of its 20-point deficit.

Nia Coffey made a layup with 7:29 left in the third quarter that capped a 22-3 run and trimmed Atlanta’s deficit to 47-46. Allen answered with a 3-pointer 13 seconds later and Bonner followed with a layup and the Dream never again threatened.

Rhyne Howard led Atlanta (12-10) with 22 points but made just 5 of 18 from the field. Allisha Gray and Cheyenne Parker scored 17 points apiece and Aari McDonald added 14.

The Dream shot just 28.8% (19 of 66) from the field and made 6 of 26 (23.1%) but hit 30 of 37 from the free-throw line and scored 20 points off 13 Connecticut turnover

___

AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports