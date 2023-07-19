FILE - Rapper Tupac Shakur attends a voter registration event in South Central Los Angeles, Aug. 15, 1996. Authorities in Nevada confirmed Tuesday, July 18, 2023, that they served a search warrant this week in connection with the long-unsolved killing of the late rapper Shakur. (AP Photo/Frank Wiese, File)
Sports

Mercury snap 6-game losing streak in series with the Sun

 
PHOENIX (AP) — Sophie Cunningham scored 17 points, hitting five 3-pointers, Diana Taurasi added 15 and the Phoenix Mercury beat the Connecticut Sun 72-66 on Tuesday night to snap a six-game losing streak in the series.

Phoenix (5-15) beat a team with a winning record for the first time this season. It was the Mercury’s first home win against the Sun since the 2018 season.

Cunningham made her fourth 3-pointer to extend the lead to 53-43 with 2:45 left in the third quarter. Her fifth gave Phoenix a 58-48 lead heading into the fourth.

Other news
Catherine Engelbert, commissioner of the WNBA, speaks at a news conference before basketball's WNBA All-Star Game on Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
WNBA expansion a topic of discussion for league, players as second half of season tips off
As the WNBA tips off the second half of its season, add expansion to the list of topics on the minds of players and the league.
Indiana Fever forward Aliyah Boston (7) looks to shoot over New York Liberty forward Jonquel Jones (35) in the second half of a WNBA basketball game in Indianapolis, Wednesday, July 12, 2023. The Liberty defeated the Fever 95-87 in overtime. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
WNBA first-time All Star Aliyah Boston front-runner for rookie of the year honors
Aliyah Boston just wanted to fit in as a WNBA rookie. Instead, her historic season has brought renewed hope and some desperately needed change to the Indiana Fever.
FILE - Las Vegas Aces' A'ja Wilson holds up the championship trophy as she celebrates with teammates after their win in the WNBA basketball finals against the Connecticut Sun, Sept. 18, 2022, in Uncasville, Conn. The Las Vegas Aces are having a historic season so far, but anything short of repeating as WNBA champions would be seen as a failure. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill, File)
Aces look to maintain historic pace in 2nd half, repeat as WNBA champions
The Las Vegas Aces are on a historic pace heading into the second half of the season. With 19 wins in their first 21 games, the Aces sit atop the WNBA standings and have the top offense and defense in the league.
Phoenix Mercury's Brittney Griner, of Team Stewart, center, reacts as she is introduced before a WNBA All-Star basketball game Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Brittney Griner makes an emotional and dominant return to record-setting WNBA All-Star Game
Brittney Griner scored 18 points, including two dunks, in her return to the All-Star Game to lead Team Stewart to a 143-127 win over Team Wilson.

Brittney Griner finished with 12 points.

DeWanna Bonner had 19 points and 10 rebounds for Connecticut (15-6). Alyssa Thomas had 11 points and seven assists.

Thomas became Connecticut’s all-time leader in assists, passing Jasmine Thomas (994).

