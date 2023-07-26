FILE - Boston Celtics' Jaylen Brown (7) dunks the ball against the Golden State Warriors during the second quarter of Game 3 of basketball's NBA Finals, Wednesday, June 8, 2022, in Boston. Celtics wing Jaylen Brown has agreed to terms on a five-year supermax contract extension that will pay him up to $304 million, his agent said on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Sports

Sun beat the Wings 88-83 behind 60 combined points from Bonner, Hayes

Dallas Wings guard Odyssey Sims (2) shoots against the Connecticut Sun during a WNBA basketball game Tuesday, July 25, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (Liesbeth Powers/The Dallas Morning News via AP)
Dallas Wings guard Odyssey Sims (2) shoots against the Connecticut Sun during a WNBA basketball game Tuesday, July 25, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (Liesbeth Powers/The Dallas Morning News via AP)
Dallas Wings forward Natasha Howard (6) shoots as Connecticut Sun guard Tiffany Hayes (15) defends during a WNBA basketball game Tuesday, July 25, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (Liesbeth Powers/The Dallas Morning News via AP)
Dallas Wings forward Natasha Howard (6) shoots as Connecticut Sun guard Tiffany Hayes (15) defends during a WNBA basketball game Tuesday, July 25, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (Liesbeth Powers/The Dallas Morning News via AP)
Dallas Wings guard Arike Ogunbowale (24) drives toward the basket against Connecticut Sun guard Tiffany Hayes (15) during a WNBA basketball game Tuesday, July 25, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (Liesbeth Powers/The Dallas Morning News via AP)
Dallas Wings guard Arike Ogunbowale (24) drives toward the basket against Connecticut Sun guard Tiffany Hayes (15) during a WNBA basketball game Tuesday, July 25, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (Liesbeth Powers/The Dallas Morning News via AP)
The ball is knocked from the fingertips of Dallas Wings forward Satou Sabally (0) by Connecticut Sun guard Rebecca Allen during a WNBA basketball game Tuesday, July 25, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (Liesbeth Powers/The Dallas Morning News via AP)
The ball is knocked from the fingertips of Dallas Wings forward Satou Sabally (0) by Connecticut Sun guard Rebecca Allen during a WNBA basketball game Tuesday, July 25, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (Liesbeth Powers/The Dallas Morning News via AP)
Dallas Wings guard Crystal Dangerfield (11) is is handed the ball by center Teaira McCowan (7) during the team's WNBA basketball game against the Connecticut Sun on Tuesday, July 25, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (Liesbeth Powers/The Dallas Morning News via AP)
Dallas Wings guard Crystal Dangerfield (11) is is handed the ball by center Teaira McCowan (7) during the team’s WNBA basketball game against the Connecticut Sun on Tuesday, July 25, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (Liesbeth Powers/The Dallas Morning News via AP)
 
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — DeWanna Bonner scored nine of her 32 points in the final two minutes, Tiffany Hayes added a season-high 28 points and the Connecticut Sun beat Dallas 88-83 on Tuesday night to snap the Wings’ five-game winning streak.

Bonner made a layup in traffic with 3:57 remaining in the fourth quarter to give Connecticut its first lead, 76-75, since the 1:31 mark of the second quarter.

Hayes sank a 3-pointer, following two offensive rebounds, to make it 79-76 and Bonner made her third 3-pointer for a six-point lead with 1:56 left.

The Wings missed seven straight shots down the stretch before Teaira McCowan banked in a jumper with the shot clock winding down. But Bonner restored the six-point lead at the other end. Bonner also made four straight free throws in the final 31 seconds to help secure it.

Alyssa Thomas had eight points, 10 rebounds and seven assists for Connecticut (18-6). Hayes was 8 of 15 from the field and 10 of 10 at the stripe for her most points with the Sun.

Arike Ogunbowale led Dallas (13-10) with 25 points. McCowan had 21 points and 15 rebounds and Satou Sabally also had a double-double with 16 points and 13 boards.

