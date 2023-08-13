Satou Sabally has 28 points as Wings snap a 3-game skid with 91-81 win over Sun

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Satou Sabally scored 28 points and had five steals, Arike Ogunbowale scored 23 points and the Dallas Wings beat the Connecticut Sun 91-81 on Saturday night to snap a three-game skid.

Crystal Dangerfield added 16 points on 6-of-12 shooting for the Wings (16-14).

Sabally made 8 of 16 from the field, 3 of 6 from 3-point range and 9 of 9 from the free-throw line and finished with eight rebounds and five assists. The 6-foot-4 forward is having a career-best season in most statistical categories and is emerging as a league MVP candidate.

Natasha Howard made a driving layup that made it 15-13 with about four minutes left in the first quarter and Dallas led the rest of the way. The Sun trimmed their deficit to two points on three occasions in the fourth quarter, the last of which came when Natisha Hiedeman hit a pull-up jumper that made it 81-79 with nearly four minutes to play but Howard answered with a layup and Ogunbowale scored six points from there to seal it.

Alyssa Thomas led Connecticut (21-9) with 26 points, 10 rebounds and five assists. Tiffany Hayes scored 19 points, Hiedeman added 15 and DiJonai Carrington 11. DeWanna Bonner, who left (back) the game early in a loss Tuesday at Phoenix, was listed as questionable but started and finished with three points on 1-of-7 shooting.

___

AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports