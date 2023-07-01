People run away during clashes with police in the center of Lyon, central France, Friday, June 30, 2023. French President Emmanuel Macron urged parents Friday to keep teenagers at home and proposed restrictions on social media to quell rioting spreading across France over the fatal police shooting of a 17-year-old driver. Writing on wall reads in French "Justice for Nahel" (AP Photo/Laurent Cipriani)
Sports

Suns agree to terms with 6 players to fill out roster behind trio of All-Stars, source tells AP

By JOHN MARSHALL
 
Share

PHOENIX (AP) — The Phoenix Suns are moving quickly to fill in the roster around their three All-Stars.

The Suns agreed to terms with sharpshooter Yuta Watanabe, big men Chimezie Metu and Drew Eubanks, and wing Keita Bates-Diop on Friday, a person with knowledge of the negotiations told The Associated Press.

Phoenix also agreed on deals to re-sign wings Damion Lee and Josh Okogie, the person said on condition of anonymity because the deals had not been announced publicly.

The new players will give the Suns depth behind Devin Booker, Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal, who was traded from Washington earlier this month.

Watanabe will give Phoenix an extra shooter off the bench after shooting 44% from 3-point range while averaging 5.6 points with Brooklyn last season. He is reunited with Durant, traded by the Nets to the Suns at the trade deadline last season.

Bates-Diop played the last four seasons with San Antonio, averaging 9.7 points in 2022-23.

The 6-foot-9 Metu played the last three seasons with Sacramento, averaging 4.9 points on a team that reached the playoffs for the first time in 17 years last season. Eubanks, also 6-9, averaged 6.6 points with Portland last season.

Lee played 72 games for the Suns last season, averaging 8.2 points. Okogie averaged 7.3 points in his first season with the Suns after playing four years for Minnesota.

___

AP Sports Writer David Brandt contributed to this report.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports