Suns trade Payne to Spurs, sign Bol Bol to 1-year contract, AP source says

FILE - Orlando Magic’s Bol Bol lines up a shot during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Cleveland Cavaliers, April 6, 2023, in Orlando, Fla. The Phoenix Suns have traded guard Cameron Payne to the San Antonio Spurs and signed Bol to a one-year contract, a person familiar with the moves told The Associated Press. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File)

ASSOCIATED PRESS

By JOHN MARSHALL
 
PHOENIX (AP) — The Phoenix Suns have traded guard Cameron Payne to the San Antonio Spurs and signed big man Bol Bol to a one-year contract, a person familiar with the moves told The Associated Press.

The Suns also acquired three second-round draft picks from the Orlando Magic for a swap of first-round picks in the 2026 NBA draft, the person said Sunday on condition of anonymity because the deals have not been officially announced.

Phoenix was expected to have a quiet offseason after trading for Bradley Beal, but has been active while trying to build a roster around him, Devin Booker and Kevin Durant.

The Suns traded Payne with a second-round pick and cash to the Spurs for a future protected second-round pick in a deal that will clear salary cap space.

That cleared the way for Phoenix to sign Bol, who was released by Orlando earlier this month. The 7-foot-2 son of former NBA player Manute Bol averaged 9.1 points and 5.8 points last season after three years in Denver.

Payne played a key reserve role on a Suns team that went to the 2021 NBA Finals. The 6-1 guard averaged 10.8 points and 4.5 assists last season, his fourth in Phoenix.

The Suns were busy at the opening of free agency late last month, agreeing to terms with sharpshooter Yuta Watanabe, big men Chimezie Metu and Drew Eubanks, and wing Keita Bates-Diop.

AP Sports Writer David Brandt contributed to this report.

