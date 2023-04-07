Crusaders, ACT win 7th-round Super Rugby Pacific matches

CHRISTCHURCH, New Zealand (AP) — The Christchurch-based Crusaders rallied from 21-17 down at halftime to beat last-place Moana Pasifika 38-21 Friday in a seventh-round match in Super Rugby Pacific.

Later, the ACT Brumbies broke a six-match losing streak in Brisbane with a 52-24 win over the Queensland Reds to improve to 6-1 on the season. It was the Brumbies’ first win in Brisbane since 2015.

Winger Timoci Tavatavanawai and center Levi Aumua had superb games for the winless Moana Pasifika and shared three first-half tries as they dominated physically against the under-strength Crusaders.

The defending champion Crusaders have been out of form all season and produced another disorganized display.

The win lifted the Crusaders into third place at the start of the seventh round.

The Crusaders finally came away with the match with three tries in the second half but the score over-stated their performance. The last try came just before the final whistle and inflated their winning margin.

The Crusaders led 31-21 in the 76th minute when Moana Pasifika winger Miracle Failangi dropped the ball with the goalline open, costing his team a try which would have made the last moments of the match much more tense.

The edge held by the Crusaders was very slight. Hooker and captain Codie Taylor scored two first-half tries, the first created by flyhalf Richie Mo’unga in his 100th game for the Crusaders. The second was from a standard lineout drive.

“I think in the first half it felt like we had control at times and then Moana being Moana, they’d come away with a couple of moments,” Taylor said. “They’re hard boys to put down, they got good momentum and scored some good points.

“In the second half we just had to come out and bring the heat a bit and I think we did that.”

Aumua is now the best player in the league for beating tackles and for meters made after contact and he showed that ability again Friday with some powerful runs. He scored his first try in the 21st minute, beating three tackles and his second in the 29th minute after an offload from Tavatavanawai.

Tavatavanawai moved from the left wing to the right but that didn’t really matter: he was everywhere on the field in the first half and made some powerful runs, shedding tacklers. He scored just before halftime in a movement in which he handled the ball four times.

At Brisbane, the Brumbies recorded their 10th win in 11 matches against fellow Australian sides. The Reds led 14-7 after in-form winger Jordan Petaia’s storming run and regathered grubber earned a penalty and led to Brumbies fullback Tom Wright being yellow carded.

But it was the visitors who scored next, with Dane Zander giving away another penalty in the ruck and Lachlan Lonergan scoring from a textbook rolling maul after the halftime siren. In the second half, it was all Brumbies with a five-try performance among their seven on the night.

