Highlanders send off Aaron Smith with rousing late rally to beat Queensland Reds

DUNEDIN, New Zealand (AP) — Replacement scrumhalf Folau Fakatava dashed from a scrum in the final minute to score a match-winning try for the Dunedin-based Highlanders who kept alive their playoff hopes in Super Rugby Pacific with a 35-30 win Friday over the Queensland Reds.

The Reds led 27-14 in the 58th minute and seemed to be in control of a match they also needed to win to solidify their challenge for a quarterfinal place.

But the Highlanders produced an outstanding late rally, scoring two late tries through players who came off the bench.

Prop Saula Ma’u scored in the 60th minute to cut the Reds’ lead to 27-21, then Connor Garden-Bachop scored in the 59th minute to give the Highlanders the lead at 28-27.

Flyhalf Tom Lynagh kicked a 74th-minute penalty — his sixth successful goal from as many attempts — to wrest back the lead for the Reds at 30-28.

But from a scrum that was likely to be the last play of the match, Fakatava dashed to the short side and found the defense lacking, scoring in the right hand corner to give the lead again to the Highlanders.

In doing so he ensured the Highlanders could properly celebrate the career of the man he had replaced, All Blacks scrumhalf Aaron Smith.

Smith was playing his 184th match and his last home match for the Highlanders in a 13-year career. The Highlanders’ match against the Auckland-based Blues next weekend will be his last overall and now will be full of significance.

The Highlanders’ win lifted them to eighth place on the table, level on points with the seventh-placed Reds with one regular-season round remaining.

They might be displaced later Friday by the Western Force who play the Melbourne Rebels. But they still at least will have a chance to play for a quarterfinal place in the final round.

“What a finish, unbelievable,” Highlanders captain Billy Harmon said. “We needed that win.

“We talked about it in the locker room, that in the second half we just had to keep fighting. The physicality was there. We just needed to execute and we did. What a way to send off (Smith) for his last home game.”

For most of the match the Reds looked in command. They started explosively with two tries in the first 11 minutes, both to backrowers.

Captain Liam Wright scored the first in the eighth minute but dislocated his shoulder in the act of scoring and had to leave the field.

His replacement Jake Updike scored the second which was one of the best of the season, started by No. 8 Harry Wilson only meters from the Reds goalline.

Wilson broke out, dummied the Highlanders’ fullback, then linked with center James O’Connor who tip-toed along the touchline before passing infield to keep the move alive. Updike was on hand to take the last pass and score.

Wilson put in another massive 80-minute shift. He came into the match on top of the tournament list for carries with 165 and added another 20 in a rousing performance. He also figured strongly in defense.

The Highlanders rallied first from 14-0 down to level the score with tries to winger Jonah Nareki and backrower Hugh Renton.

The Reds went ahead again just before halftime with a try to Suliasi Vunivalu and stretched their lead with two Lynagh penalties.

They seemed on the verge of their second-win over the Highlanders in Dunedin, their first since 2013. But the Highlanders’ emotional mission to send off Smith with a win carried them to victory.

