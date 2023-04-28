Hurricanes, Waratahs win close Super Rugby Pacific matches

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — The Wellington-based Hurricanes took a major step toward securing a home playoff by holding on to beat the second-place ACT Brumbies 32-27 Friday in a 10th-round match in Super Rugby Pacific.

The Hurricanes clinched the win with a 69th-minute try to flyhalf Aiden Morgan which expanded their 17-14 halftime lead to 32-19.

But the Brumbies ensured a tense finish when livewire winger Corey Toole scored a 77th-minute try which cut the home team’s lead to 32-24. Ryan Lonergan then kicked a penalty in the last minute of regular time to further reduce the Hurricanes’ lead to 32-27 and ensured the Brumbies a bonus point.

The Canberra-based team remains in second place, four points behind the unbeaten Hamilton-based Chiefs who play the defending champion Crusaders on Saturday. The Hurricanes are in third place, one point behind the Brumbies at the start of the 10th round.

The match was uncharacteristic of the Brumbies who favor a structured style of play. Both teams kicked a great deal, there was a lot of contested ball on the ground and the Brumbies’ tries mostly were scored from long range and without the team’s usual methodical buildup.

Lock Nick Frost scored two first-half tries for the ACT Brumbies. He had scored only three tries in his previous 42 Super Rugby matches.

The first try came in the sixth minute, from an atypical Brumbies counterattack. Winger Salesi Rayasi dropped the ball as the Hurricanes were building an attack and Rob Valetini set the Brumbies’ counterattack in progress.

The ball went to Toole who set off on a long, curving run around the right edge of the Hurricanes’ defense. The ball then went infield through two passes to Frost, who was hesitant but carried the ball over the line.

Foster’s second try was one of the wonders of the season. He received the ball on the Brumbies’ 22 from a misjudged kick by Morgan and set off on a 78-meter solo run to the line on which he outpaced the Hurricanes defenders.

Backrowers Devan Flanders and Ardie Savea scored first-half tries for the Hurricanes, who took a three-point lead to halftime with a penalty to Jordie Barrett.

In the second match of the night at Sydney, Ben Donaldson’s last-minute conversion of a Mahe Vailanu try gave the New South Wales Waratahs a 21-20 win over the Dunedin, New Zealand-based Highlanders.

The win moved the Waratahs from 10th to sixth in the standings.

“If I said I wasn’t looking at the ladder, I’d be lying. I pretty much know who everyone is playing for the last five weeks,” Waratahs coach Darren Coleman said. “We’ve got pretty clear goals about what we want to do in these last six weeks and the first step was tonight and we got the win.”

The Waratahs led 14-6 at halftime.

