Resurgent Crusaders beat Highlanders 52-15 in Super Rugby

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Richie Mo’unga contributed 22 points as the Christchurch-based Crusaders bounced back from a surprise first-round loss in Super Rugby Pacific to beat the Highlanders 52-15 Friday in the opening match of the Super Round in Melbourne.

The defending champion Crusaders were beaten 31-10 on their home ground last weekend by the Hamilton-based Chiefs in the main upset of the tournament’s first round.

The Dunedin-based Highlanders began with a humbling 60-20 loss to the Auckland-based Blues.

But they were the better team at the start of Friday’s match as the Crusaders once again struggled to hold the ball for long periods. The Crusaders’ scrum back-pedaled and gave up three early scrums and the Highlanders were down 24-3 at halftime.

Part of it was the brilliance of Crusaders flyhalf Mo’unga who created his team’s second try from nothing. Former England flyhalf Freddie Burns tried to wide kick behind the Crusaders backline and Mo’unga was on the spot to ignite the counter-attack.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mo’unga stepped past Highlanders fullback Sam Gilbert and passed infield where Fergus Burke eventually carried the ball under the posts.

Center David Havili also was instrumental in the Crusaders’ first-half turnaround with some strong carries in midfield. Havili and Mo’unga combined to put the match out beyond doubt with tries in the first seven minutes of the second half.

Mo’unga scored almost from the kickoff, running onto a lobbed infield pass from Havili to charge through the Highlanders defense. And Havili scored himself soon afterwards to make the lead formidable at 38-3.

“It was brilliant to play some footy,” Mo’unga said. “The Chiefs played a lot of footy last week and we wanted to come out and impose ourselves against the Highlanders.

“I was pretty disappointed in myself as the driver last week. I didn’t get us in the right areas of the field so today is very satisfying.”

The Crusaders lineout was a weapon and they scored two tries from lineout drives through prop Joe Moody and hooker Codie Taylor.

The Highlanders’ defense held out for 15 minutes through the middle of the second half before winger Leicester Fainga’anuku powered through defenders to score under the posts and take the Crusaders past 50 points for the first time against their South Island rivals.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Highlanders had the consolation at least of scoring the last two tries of the match, a late double to Josh Timu, and the knowledge that having played both of last year’s finalists in the first two rounds.

All remaining five matches this weekend will be played in Melbourne, including two Saturday and two Sunday.

___

More AP rugby: https://apnews.com/hub/rugby and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports