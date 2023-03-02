Waratahs look for swift improvement in Super Rugby Pacific

Tom Lambert, right, from the New South Wales Waratahs is tackled by Blake Schoupp, left, from ACT Brumbies during their Super Rugby Pacific Round 1 match at Allianz Stadium in Sydney, Australia Friday, Feb. 24, 2023. (David Gray/AAP Image via AP)

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — The New South Wales Waratahs’ publicly expressed optimism for the new Super Rugby Pacific season already is being tested by a first-round loss to the ACT Brumbies and a serious injury to a key player.

The Waratahs hoped last weekend to celebrate their return after almost five years to their former home at Sydney’s Allianz Stadium. The match attracted a crowd of 25,000 — the best of the round — but the Waratahs were unable to produce the result the occasion demanded.

The Brumbies won 31-25 and on top of the loss the Waratahs lost Wallabies prop Angus Bell for four months with a recurring foot injury.

It’s the same injury that kept him out of the majority of the 2022 international season after reportedly rupturing the ligament in the big toe of his right foot.

Bell now is in a race to be fit for Australia’s Rugby Championship tests in July which are the main part of the Wallabies’ build-up to the World Cup in France starting in September.

He loss likely will be felt when the Waratahs take on the large and physical Fiji Drua in Melbourne on Saturday. The Drua will have taken confidence was a spectacular 36-34 first-round win over Moana Pasifika.

The Waratahs base a lot of play around Bell’s carrying ability and will now need some tactical revision. Forwards coach Pauli Taumoepeau said Bell’s loss “is massive.”

“We rely and draw some plays that are specific to his carry power. Obviously he’s a pretty dominant and destructive scrummager as well and we rely on those things. It’s a big blow.”

Head coach Darren Coleman has named Tom Lambert to take Bell’s place at loosehead prop against the Drua. Lambert led the Waratahs in carries against the Brumbies.

Hugh Sinclair will start alongside Jed Holloway in the second row. Wallabies flanker Langi Gleeson has been named at the back of the scrum with Michael Hooper and Lachlan Swinton on the sides.

“The changes in the forward pack are an indication of some of the tactical things we are trying to do in and around our set piece and maul,” Coleman said.

Drua coach Mick Byrne said his team will improve on its first-up win in its second Super Rugby season.

“Obviously we’re in a far better place than we were last year,” Byrne said. “We’re confident around the players understanding what we’re trying to do and we’re heading over to (Melbourne) feeling very excited about the opportunity in front of us.”

The Queensland Reds also are smarting after a 47-13 first-round loss to the Wellington-based Hurricanes. The Reds hope the return of Wallabies James O’Connor, Suliasi Vunivalu and Jock Campbell will boost them for Sunday’s clash with the Western Force, who opened their season with a 34-27 win over the Melbourne Rebels.

“We’ve a huge chance this week against the Force but we’ve got to see some serious shifts,” Reds captain Tate McDermott said. “We got annihilated around the collision area. There’s quite a few work-ons for us but a couple of tinkers here and there and we’re such a different side.”

The defending champion and Christchurch-based Crusaders also are seeking sharp improvement after their 31-10 home loss to the Hamilton-based Chiefs. The Crusaders face the Highlanders, who were beaten 60-20 by the Auckland-based Blues.

“We learned a lot in round one,” Crusaders coach Scott Robertson said. “They’re a hell of a team. That was a pretty special performance from them and we could’ve been better. That was the margin.

“There’s a couple of things in the game we just need to get those right and the rest works itself out.”

The Blues face the Brumbies in round two while the Chiefs play Moana Pasifika. All six weekend matches are being played in Melbourne during the so-called Super Round in Australia’s second-largest city.

