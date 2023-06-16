Crusaders dominate Blues 52-15 in 1st Super Rugby semifinal to extend home playoffs record

CHRISTCHURCH, New Zealand (AP) — The Crusaders once again dashed the Blues’ title hopes by dominating their Auckland-based rivals in a 52-15 win Friday in the first semifinal in Super Rugby Pacific.

In doing so the Crusaders stretched their unbeaten record in playoffs matches in Christchurch to 29 matches and moved closer to their 12th Super Rugby title. In next weekend’s final they will face the winner of the second semifinal between the Chiefs and ACT Brumbies, in Hamilton if the Chiefs win and in Christchurch if the Brumbies are successful.

The Crusaders again were in their element on a frigid winter’s night in Christchurch with a hint of early frost on the ground. They pounced on Blues’ errors to score tries through center Braydon Ennor and winger Leicester Fainga’anuku to lead 15-0 after 11 minutes.

“We were well aware of what the Blues were going to front up with and we knew we had to start well,” Crusaders captain Scott Barrett said. “From there I think we just shut their game down with some big efforts on defense and that’s probably going to be required next weekend as well.”

The Blues came into the match full of confidence after a solid regular season. But playoffs rugby is different and the Crusaders are masters of it, especially in their home conditions.

The Blues showed signs of anxiety, even panic early on with careless passes and poor kicks as the Crusaders played at pace in defense as well as attack and built relentless pressure.

In the contest of All Blacks playmakers, Richie Mo’unga was pre-eminent for the Crusaders, taking advantage of time, position and opportunity to create attacking chances while Beauden Barrett was perpetually pressured and confounded for the Blues. He seldom held the ball long or carried it into contact and, harried by the defense, made bad choices and poor passes.

The match was a breakthrough for Crusaders backrowers Sione Havili Talitui and Christian Lio-Willie who both have had growing roles this season as injuries have taken a toll. They were regular and effective ball carriers Friday and Havili Talitui carried twice in the movement that led to a try by fullback Will Jordan.

Hooker Codie Taylor worked the ball over the goal line after waiting patiently for the opportunity from a protracted lineout drive and the Crusaders led 32-3 at halftime as a match that had been expected to be close turned into a romp for the Crusaders.

The halftime break brought no respite for the Blues. The Crusaders started the second half with as much energy as the first.

Fainga’anuku had his second try of the match and 13th of the season from an over-thrown lineout in the 48th minute. Lio Willie was the recipient and Fainga’anuku was unstoppable as he carried them move on from outside the 22.

Barrett scored the Blues’ only try in the 58th minute, scooting between tacklers close to the line. The first All Blacks squad of this World Cup year will be named on Sunday and on form Barrett might not be selected but he probably will be there for his experience.

Mo’unga stretched the lead to 42-8 with a penalty and finished with nine goals from 10 attempts for 21 points. He also handed off the last pass in a try to Fergus Burke which took the Crusaders to a 49-8 led in the 71st minute.

Mo’unga’s final penalty took the Crusaders past 50 points and left the Blues’ hopes not only dashed but devastated.

Winger Caleb Clarke scored a try after the fulltime siren which came too late to give the Blues any real consolation as their season ended.

