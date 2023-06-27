David Corenswet, Rachel Brosnahan cast as Superman and Lois Lane in James Gunn movie

A U.S. Coast Guard ship arrives in the harbor of St. John's, Newfoundland, on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, following the arrival of the ship Horizon Arctic carrying debris from the Titan submersible. The submersible owned by OceanGate Expeditions imploded on its way to the wreck of the Titanic. (Paul Daly/The Canadian Press via AP)
Titan debris
FILE - Madonna appears at the 30th annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York on May 4, 2019, in New York. Madonna has postponed her career-spanning 2023 ‘Celebration’ tour due to ‘serious bacterial infection’ and ICU stay, her manager Guy Oseary confirmed on Wednesday. The tour was set to kick-off in Vancouver on July 15. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
Madonna postpones tour
FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2016 file photo, businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin, left, gestures on the sidelines of a summit meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the Konstantin palace outside St. Petersburg, Russia. USAReally is a case in point. The website was launched in May by the Federal News Agency, part of an empire allegedly run by Putin ally Yevgeny Prigozhin that includes the Internet Research Agency _ the "troll factory" whose members were indicted by U.S. special investigator Robert Mueller this year. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, file)
Russian rebellion
FILE - Baltimore Ravens quarterback Ryan Mallett looks to pass during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Carolina Panthers, Aug. 11, 2016, in Baltimore. Mallett, who played for New England, Houston and Baltimore during five seasons in the NFL, has died. He was 35. Mallett died in an apparent drowning, according to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office. Mallett was a football coach at White Hall High School in his native Arkansas, and the school district also confirmed his death in a post on its website. (AP Photo/Nick Wass, File)
Ryan Mallett death
A person walks along the shore of Lake Michigan as the downtown skyline is blanketed in haze from Canadian wildfires Tuesday, June 27, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato)
Wildfire haze
David Corenswet, Rachel Brosnahan cast as Superman and Lois Lane in James Gunn movie

FILE - This combo image shows David Corenswet, left, on Aug. 16, 2022, at the Tudum Theater in Los Angeles, and Rachel Brosnahan right, on June 12, 2023, at the 16th annual Chanel Tribeca Artists Dinner at Balthazar in New York. James Gunn has found his new Superman and Lois Lane in Corenswet and Brosnahan. The co-chair of DC Studios who is also writing and directing “Superman: Legacy” for 2025, tweeted about the casting Tuesday, June 27, which a representative from Warner Bros. also confirmed. (Chris Pizzello, left, Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, right, File)

By LINDSEY BAHR
 
James Gunn has found his new Superman and Lois Lane in David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan.

The DC Studios co-chair, who is also writing and directing “Superman: Legacy ” for July 2025, tweeted about the casting Tuesday, which a representative from Warner Bros. also confirmed.

There has been much speculation over who would fill Superman’s shoes after Henry Cavill’s decade playing the character on the big screen. Corenswet reportedly won the role over the likes of Nicholas Hoult and Tom Brittney. The 29-year-old Philadelphia native starred in Ryan Murphy’s Netflix series “The Politician” and “Hollywood,” as an aspiring actor, and more recently played a theater owner who gets mixed up with Mia Goth’s aspiring actress in Ti West’s “Pearl.”

Brosnahan is the more well-known of the two having recently concluded her run leading “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” for five seasons. Her portrayal of Midge Maisel earned her an Emmy and two Golden Globe awards. Emma Mackey and Phoebe Dynevor were among the actors reportedly also testing for the Lois Lane role.

Gunn was hired alongside veteran producer Peter Safran last year to help revamp Warner Bros.’ DC strategy. Their ambitious 10-year plan kicks off with “Superman: Legacy,” which Gunn said deals with the superhero’s journey to make sense of both his aristocratic Kryptonian heritage and his small town, midwestern upbringing as Clark Kent.